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NEW YORK, United States – The Federal Republic of Nigeria has mounted a decisive diplomatic push for the comprehensive restructuring of the United Nations Security Council, declaring before the global community that the geopolitical architecture of 2026 cannot remain subjugated to the post-World War II power distribution of 1945, diplomatic correspondents monitored at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Thursday night, September 24, 2026.

Delivering Nigeria’s National Statement on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the General Debate of the Eighty-First Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, asserted that Africa’s exclusion from the permanent membership of the council undermines the democratic legitimacy of the global body.

Okay News reports that addressing world leaders under the official session theme, “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All,” Shettima invoked the African Union’s historic Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration, demanding the allocation of at least two permanent seats for Africa—equipped with full veto privileges for as long as the mechanism exists—alongside five non-permanent seats.

“The reform of this institution must begin with the reconstitution of the Security Council, for the world of 2026 cannot remain captive to the distribution of power in 1945,” Shettima declared from the green marble rostrum of the General Assembly hall. “Africa cannot continue to fill the Council’s agenda while remaining absent from its permanent membership. Nigeria demands, in accordance with the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, at least two permanent seats for Africa, with all the rights and responsibilities of permanent membership, including the veto for as long as it exists, and five non-permanent seats in total. The authority to speak for humanity carries an obligation to represent it.”

The Vice President stated that Nigeria stands ready to shoulder permanent membership responsibilities, pointing to the nation’s historic record of sacrifice and financial commitments to regional peacekeeping operations across Liberia, Sierra Leone, Darfur, Mali, and The Gambia, alongside ongoing maritime counter-piracy patrols across the Gulf of Guinea.

Addressing international peace and security, Shettima warned against the erosion of international humanitarian law in active conflict zones across Sudan and the Middle East, delivering a direct rebuke against civilian starvation tactics and indiscriminate warfare.

“Within and beyond our continent, no claim to security can justify starving children, denying relief to civilians or erasing communities from the land they call home,” the Vice President cautioned. “We should all be afraid of a world in which we can no longer tell the victim from the aggressor. When our investment in propaganda shields perpetrators from justice to the point that telling the truth becomes a crime, the promise of this institution stands betrayed.”

Turning to climate politics, Nigeria rejected what it termed the false choice between green transition and industrialization, reminding delegates that while Africa accounts for less than four per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, the continent shoulders disproportionate climate disasters.

Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 under its Energy Transition Plan, utilizing natural gas as an indispensable transition fuel while demanding that global climate finance shift from discretionary charity to equity-driven, predictable funding mechanisms.

On emerging technology, the Nigerian delegation warned against alarmist narratives surrounding artificial intelligence, calling for open technological collaboration that empowers youth innovators in developing economies.

“We refuse to surrender our technological future to paranoia,” Shettima affirmed. “An invention can be destructive or beneficial, depending on the purposes it serves and the judgement of those who use it. A knife can take a life in the hands of an assailant and save one in the hands of a surgeon. We can deploy artificial intelligence to wage war or use it to transform healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and economic productivity. Much of the anxiety surrounding AI reflects the distrust we have allowed to grow among us.”

The Vice President also called for a fundamental overhaul of the international financial architecture, urging multilateral lenders and bilateral creditors to grant concessional debt relief and restructure unsustainable debt obligations that divert critical public revenues away from basic healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

Concluding the national address, Shettima urged the General Assembly to translate diplomatic deliberations into tangible collective action, observing that human solidarity must transcend regional friction.

“Restoring trust requires us to honour our obligations to one another and to manage the changes before us with justice, wisdom and compassion,” the Vice President concluded. “Whatever our differences, we must remember that humanity is our oldest citizenship, and peace is the inheritance we owe every child.”