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Nigeria Reviews Ebola Readiness After Kenya Confirms Imported Case

Nigeria’s disease control agency is reassessing Ebola preparedness after Kenya’s imported case. Its statement put Nigeria’s no-case status at October 6.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention logo beside Nigeria’s coat of arms
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention logo. Source: NCDC.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) is reviewing Nigeria’s Ebola preparedness after Kenya confirmed an imported case, the agency’s Director-General, Jide Idris, said in a statement on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Idris said Nigeria had no confirmed Ebola case as of October 6. He said the Kenyan infection showed how travel could carry the virus across borders.

Okay News reports that NCDC is reviewing its assessment of the risk to Nigeria alongside existing response arrangements. The agency said a national tabletop simulation had tested readiness and identified gaps.

NCDC said preparations undertaken with federal and state authorities include laboratory testing, isolation and referral, infection control and contact tracing.

“These measures will be adapted and strengthened as necessary, working with relevant national and subnational authorities and partners,” Idris said.

Travellers leaving affected areas were advised to monitor their health for 21 days. Idris also asked healthcare workers assessing patients with compatible symptoms to consider travel and exposure histories and not wait for bleeding before suspecting Ebola.

Nigeria’s preparedness work predates the Kenyan case. In a public advisory issued on May 28, NCDC asked each state to identify a holding or isolation facility and establish referral arrangements. It also called for public and private healthcare providers to be ready to identify and report suspected infections.

Kenya’s first imported case involved a citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where an outbreak of Bundibugyo virus disease was continuing. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the patient travelled through Uganda, arrived in Nairobi on October 3 and died on the night of October 5.

WHO said Kenyan response teams were tracing the patient’s contacts and screening travellers at high-risk entry points. It said no vaccines or specific treatments had been approved for Bundibugyo virus disease, although candidate products were being evaluated in clinical trials.

The organisation said on October 6 that available information did not justify restrictions on travel or trade with Kenya, Uganda or the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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