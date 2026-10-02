Nigeria’s Economic Numbers: Inflation, GDP and Exchange Rates

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Inflation, gross domestic product and exchange rates describe different parts of Nigeria’s economy. Inflation measures changes in consumer prices, gross domestic product measures production, and an exchange rate states the value of one currency in another. None of these figures, on its own, describes every household’s living standards.

To read an economic headline accurately, check the measure, the period being compared, the units and the source. A percentage without those details can conceal an important difference between rising output, rising prices and a change in the way a statistic is calculated.

Inflation: Prices and the Speed of Change

Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) publishes the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and inflation data. The index tracks prices across a weighted basket of goods and services; the inflation rate describes the change in that index over a specified period.

A lower positive inflation rate means prices are rising more slowly over the period being measured. It does not mean they have returned to an earlier level.

In a hypothetical example, an index rising from 100 to 120 records a 20% increase. If it then rises from 120 to 132 over the next comparable period, the increase is 10%. The rate has fallen, but the index is higher.

The worked examples in our guide to why falling inflation does not mean falling prices explain the difference between a price level and its rate of change.

Check whether the report compares a month with the previous month or with the same month a year earlier. Those are different calculations and can move in different directions.

GDP: Production, Not the Government’s Bank Balance

Gross domestic product (GDP) measures the value of final goods and services produced within an economy during a period. It is not the same as government revenue, cash reserves or the value of everything the country owns.

The International Monetary Fund’s explanation of GDP distinguishes nominal output, measured at current prices, from real output, which adjusts for price changes. This helps separate an increase in production from an increase in its money value caused by higher prices.

Consider a deliberately simplified economy that produces 100 identical items. If their price rises from 10 to 12 currency units and the quantity stays the same, the total current-price value rises from 1,000 to 1,200. That increase alone does not show that more items were produced. Actual national accounts cover many goods and services and require more detailed calculation.

Also distinguish a sector’s share of GDP from its growth rate. A large sector need not be the fastest-growing one. Check whether the figure describes that sector’s own change, its share of total output or its contribution to overall growth.

Rebasing: Check Which Statistical Series Is Being Used

Rebasing updates the reference framework used to measure an economy. It can incorporate newer information about economic activities and their importance. A revised estimate of past output is not the same as new production occurring on the day a report is published.

Okay News reports that the NBS’s GDP publication collection includes its 2025 rebasing report, which uses 2019 as the new base year. Its separate CPI documentation identifies 2023 as the weight reference period and 2024 as the price reference period for the rebased consumer index.

GDP and CPI therefore should not be assumed to use the same reference year. When comparing old and new releases, use the statistical agency’s comparable series and methodological notes rather than joining unlike numbers into a trend.

Exchange Rates: Read the Direction and the Source

A quote in naira per United States dollar states how many naira correspond to one dollar. When that number rises, more naira are needed for the same dollar amount at the quoted rate. The reverse applies when it falls.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) publishes Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market rate information. A statistical reference rate, an observed market quote and the final price available for an individual transaction are not interchangeable descriptions.

For Okay News’ published observations and conversion tool, use the dollar-to-naira rate page. Check its source description, observation time and buy/sell direction. A converter’s estimate does not establish the final charge a provider will offer.

Read the Release Before Drawing a Conclusion

Use this checklist when assessing a headline:

What is being measured: prices, production, a currency price or something else?

What period does the figure cover, and what is the comparison period?

Is it a level, a percentage change, a percentage-point change or a share?

For GDP, is the measure nominal or real?

Has the series been revised or rebased?

Does the conclusion go beyond what the statistic measures?

Aggregate GDP does not show how income is distributed, while a national price index does not reproduce every household’s purchases. Keep those limits attached to the figure when using it to explain people’s circumstances.