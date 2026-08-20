Nigeria Evacuates 83 Citizens From South Africa

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Lagos, Nigeria: The Federal Government of Nigeria facilitated the return of 83 citizens from South Africa on August 20, 2026.

Nigeria‘s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, issued an update regarding the evacuation on the social media platform X. Okay News reports that Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu directed state authorities to provide financial and logistical support to the arriving individuals.

The evacuees departed Oliver Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at 3:35 p.m. local time and landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at 8:45 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT). A group of private individuals sponsored the air tickets for the citizens. “This same group has also committed to evacuating a second batch of our nationals who no longer feel safe in South Africa and have expressed a wish to return to Nigeria,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

The repatriated citizens originate from Anambra, Ondo, Imo, Oyo, Enugu, Ogun, Abia, Osun, Delta, Kwara, and Ekiti states. The minister stated that state administrations must assist in “cushioning the difficult process of relocation and resettlement of their returning indigenes” under the Citizen Diplomacy agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “We thank the state government of IMO which has commenced the disbursement of one million Naira each to returning indigenes, Abia, which has approved the immediate disbursement of N1 million each to 31 verified South Africa returnees of Abia State extraction as well as Enugu State government for its commitment towards assisting in the evacuation of stranded indigenes,” she said.

The one million Naira (N1 million) allocations are equivalent to approximately $625 USD. “We, therefore, call on State Governments to complement the federal government’s efforts towards ensuring that no citizen at risk abroad is abandoned to an uncertain fate,” she said. “We urge other state governments to follow suit and complement the federal government’s emergency efforts by coming to the aid of their stranded indigenes and returnees in this time of need,” she added.

The arrival of the 83 individuals brings the total number of Nigerians repatriated from South Africa under the voluntary return program to 1,573. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the preceding 1,490 citizens were evacuated during previous periods of unrest.