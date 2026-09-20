Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

COLOMBIA — Nigeria’s national under-20 women’s football team, the Falconets, were eliminated from the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup on Sunday following a 1-0 quarter-final defeat against Colombia.

Okay News reports that Valerin Loboa scored the winning goal in the second minute of added time at the end of the second half.

The match remained scoreless at half-time after initial scoring attempts from Nigeria’s Tosin Rafiu, Tumininu Adeshina, Favour Nkwocha, Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei, and Onyedikachi Ekezie, as well as Colombia’s Isabella Diaz and Valerin Loboa.

Nigeria were reduced to 10 players in the 77th minute when Kafayat Mafisere received a straight red card following a review by the Video Assistant Referee.

The victory sent Colombia into the semi-finals, while Nigeria failed to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2010.

Nigeria had reached the quarter-finals after a 3-0 win against England in the Round of 16, while Colombia advanced by defeating host nation Poland 1-0.