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Nigeria’s film ratings help viewers identify age restrictions and content that may need a parent’s attention before watching. Start with the classification for the particular film, then read its accompanying content advice.

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Nigeria’s film regulator, publishes the national classification policy. Okay News reports that its current ratings guide distinguishes a 12 classification from 12A, which allows a younger child to watch with an adult. The descriptions below were checked on October 2, 2026.

The Labels in Plain English

G: General exhibition, covering audiences of all ages.

General exhibition, covering audiences of all ages. PG: Parental guidance. Some material may be unsuitable for younger children; the Board advises guidance for under-12s.

Parental guidance. Some material may be unsuitable for younger children; the Board advises guidance for under-12s. 12: For viewers aged 12 and above.

For viewers aged 12 and above. 12A: An under-12 may watch only with an adult, who should consider the individual child’s suitability.

An under-12 may watch only with an adult, who should consider the individual child’s suitability. 15: The Board describes the content as unsuitable for people younger than 15.

The Board describes the content as unsuitable for people younger than 15. 18: Restricted to adults aged 18 and above.

Restricted to adults aged 18 and above. RE: Restricted exhibition in specially licensed venues, rather than approval for general public exhibition or broadcast.

Do not apply the accompaniment provision in 12A to every numbered classification. An adult’s presence is not a general way to override an age restriction.

Read the Content Advice Beside the Rating

An age label cannot describe every scene. Look for the accompanying advisory, particularly if someone in your group wants to avoid a specific kind of content. Ask about an unclear description rather than guessing from a film’s genre, poster or star.

The Board’s monthly approval lists include classifications and consumer advisories alongside identifying details. Match the title carefully: a similar name, a sequel or a different production can lead you to the wrong entry.

For a family outing, a useful note has four fields: film title, classification, content advisory and the cinema’s confirmation for the intended screening. Keeping those details together is more useful than saving an unlabelled image of a rating symbol. For release availability, the guide to how Nollywood films reach audiences explains the separate cinema and streaming checks.

Check Which Rating System You Are Reading

A streaming service may explain its labels separately. Netflix, for example, says maturity ratings can come from the service or a local standards organisation and may vary between regions. Its help page also explains where viewers can find the rating and content information.

Check the country and system attached to an online explanation. A search result describing an American label does not automatically explain a Nigerian cinema classification, even where the symbols look familiar.

For a series on Netflix, the title’s details page can reflect its highest maturity level, while the rating displayed when a season starts can differ. Read the information for what you actually plan to watch, rather than relying on a remembered label from an earlier season.

What to Do When Listings Disagree

Recheck the exact title and the source of each listing. Look for the film in the Board’s published approval lists. Ask the cinema or platform to explain the rating shown for that version or screening. If the discrepancy remains, use the contact details on the NFVCB’s official website to request clarification.

A missing search result alone does not establish that a film is unapproved. Equally, an unexplained symbol in a listing should not be treated as a newly established national category.

Classification helps with access and viewing choices. It does not measure acting, storytelling or whether a particular viewer will enjoy the film. Use reviews for artistic opinion and the verified classification and advisory for age-related information.