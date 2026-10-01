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Nigeria’s federal government incurred an electricity subsidy obligation of ₦679.58 billion in the first half of 2026, calculated from figures published by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The total combines ₦358.32 billion for January to March with ₦321.26 billion for April to June. These are government liabilities; the figures do not establish actual payments.

NERC published its second-quarter report on September 29, covering the electricity industry’s operations, finances and consumer affairs.

Okay News reports that the second-quarter obligation fell by ₦37.06 billion, or 10.34%, from the preceding quarter.

The regulator attributed the decline mainly to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) taking 3.40% less energy. Subsidy accounted for 49.60% of their generation invoices.

The commission said the obligation arose “due to the absence of cost-reflective tariffs across all DisCos”. Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc invoices the subsidy component directly to Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Finance for settlement.

The monthly obligation stood at ₦108.40 billion in April, ₦112.93 billion in May and ₦99.93 billion in June.