Nigeria, France Deepen Military Ties as Army Chief Meets French Defence Attache

Nigeria and France have taken fresh steps to strengthen defence cooperation as the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, met with the French Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Colonel Stéphane Useo, at the Army Headquarters in Abuja. The engagement focused on boosting collaboration to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges through intelligence sharing, advanced training, and improved operational readiness.

Okay News reports that the Army Chief praised France for its continued support, stressing that international partnerships remain vital to countering evolving security threats.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to professional development across all formations and expressed optimism about sustaining a long-term partnership centered on capacity building and modern military training.

On his part, Colonel Useo commended the resilience of the Nigerian Army, citing its recovery operations in the Republic of Benin as evidence of growing operational strength. He also called for expanded access to strategic military courses, particularly in public relations and aviation, while reaffirming France’s commitment to deeper defence ties aimed at promoting regional stability and shared security goals.