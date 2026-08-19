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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government disclosed at 1:09 p.m. WAT on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, that the removal of petrol subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market generated N15.8tn (approximately $15.8 billion) in additional resources between June 2023 and December 2025.

Okay News reports that Nigeria‘s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, confirmed the figures at a media conference titled “The Benefits, Costs and Harm Prevented.” He clarified that the financial gains did not appear in the Federation Account as a separate line item, with states and local governments receiving the larger share.

“Between June 2023 and December 2025, subsidy savings mobilised a sum of N15.8tn in resources for the Federation,” Taiwo Oyedele said. “Many people will say, ‘Where is the subsidy saving?’ As a matter of fact, there wasn’t any line in the Federation Account with the description, ‘subsidy savings.’”

The minister stated that the revenues manifested through higher collections by Customs, the NRS, and the Petroleum Profit Tax due to exchange rate changes following President Bola Tinubu‘s policy announcement in May 2023. “So, the subsidy savings showed up in the form of higher collection by Customs because, for every one dollar of import duty before, at N460, it became one dollar at N1,004, N1,003, N1,005,” he said.

“The NRS, Petroleum Profit Tax that it collected before, same dollar, higher amount in naira. So, the savings showed up in the Federation accounts by way of higher revenue collections as a result of the reforms,” he said.

The foreign exchange reforms also eliminated implicit subsidies that previously created rent-seeking opportunities. “Not just the subsidy removal, but also the exchange rate flotation, because we were subsidising the exchange rate. And that subsidy was not going to the ordinary person or manufacturers. It was going to rent-seekers,” he said.