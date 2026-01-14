Nigeria Has Moved From Fuel Scarcity to Fuel Abundance — Dangote Refinery

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has declared that Nigeria has transitioned from fuel scarcity to a phase of abundance, assuring consumers of stable and reliable Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply moving forward.

Okay News reports that the newly appointed Managing Director of the Refinery, David Bird, made this assertion during a press briefing in Lagos on Wednesday, highlighting the seamless supply of petrol throughout the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Bird described the achievement as significant, noting that the country is now consuming world-class fuels produced to Euro 5 standards, with the refinery exporting gasoline to Europe and jet fuel to markets such as Dubai.

He criticised the historical practice of dumping inferior fuel products in West Africa, stating that Dangote Refinery’s output represents a major public health improvement through lower sulphur content and cleaner fuels.

Bird revealed that the refinery has achieved off-take of over 50 million litres per day, sometimes exceeding 52 million litres, with daily trucking reaching 1,000 trucks and total production averaging 500 million litres per day.

He attributed the stable and lower fuel prices to the refinery’s operations, which are contributing to economic stability and supporting the naira.

The company is investing further in refining capacity and expanding polypropylene production to 2.4 million tonnes, which Bird said would strengthen domestic manufacturing and create a large industrial ecosystem.

Addressing the controversial reorganisation in October 2025, Bird stated that the refinery would focus on capacity building and expansion rather than dwelling on past issues.

He described the vision for expansion as a “ruthless replication” that could enable the refinery to build similar facilities in three years, with all long-term procurement already being placed.

Bird emphasised that the refinery is currently in a stabilisation phase, consistently supplying over 50 million litres of finished fuel daily in the second half of 2025.

On fuel distribution, he confirmed that about 4,000 trucks are currently on site, with the final step before full rollout being the implementation of a computerised security system to ensure customers receive the exact volumes they purchase.

Regarding petrochemicals, Bird highlighted that polypropylene production is central to the refinery’s strategy, with the existing plant at 800,000 tonnes capacity, an additional PDH unit raising output to 1.2 million tonnes, and the expansion ultimately lifting capacity to 2.4 million tonnes.

He added that future diversification could include detergents, base oils, lubricants, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), driven by import substitution and population demand.

On the crude-for-naira programme, Bird disclosed that between 30 and 40 per cent of the refinery’s crude supply currently comes from the scheme, which has contributed significantly to stabilising the naira.

He reiterated ongoing engagement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the government to improve crude allocations and volumes, adding that the programme could be expanded in Nigeria’s long-term interest.