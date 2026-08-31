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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has officially released the schedule, operational venues, and documentation guidelines for its upcoming special passport intervention exercise across the United Kingdom, deploying dedicated technical teams to process new passport requests, renewals, and pending applications in four major cities, the Service announced on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The intervention exercise, initiated under the direct directives of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, follows extensive bilateral consultations between the immigration leadership, the Nigeria High Commission in London, and executive representatives of various Nigerian diaspora community associations across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Okay News reports that the special mobile enrolment drive is specifically designed to decentralize passport processing, resolve backlogs, and reduce the logistical burden on Nigerians living outside the London consular district.

In an official statement issued from the NIS Headquarters in Abuja by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, the agency outlined the provisional venues and operational timelines for each designated region.

Under the first phase of the exercise, which runs from September 7 to September 19, 2026, intervention units will operate concurrently in London at Layali Lounge, Trent Park, Bramley Road (N14 4UW), and in Manchester at Nigerian House, 23 Platt Lane (M14 5NE).

The second phase will take place from September 21 to September 26, 2026, covering Scotland and Wales, with centres operating at the Hilton Convention Centre, 13 Smithfield Road in Aberdeen (AB24 4NR), and Sophia Gardens, Sophia Walk in Cardiff (CF11 9XR).

The Service encouraged all eligible Nigerians residing in the selected locations and surrounding districts to take advantage of the decentralized exercise by applying and making statutory fee payments exclusively via the official NIS Passport Application portal at passport.immigration.gov.ng before visiting the venues.

Applicants attending the biometric capture and documentation centres are required to present their completed online application form, validated payment slips, official appointment slip, a self-addressed return envelope, and their current original standard passport in the case of renewal applications.

The NIS explicitly cautioned applicants that physical cash payments will strictly not be entertained or accepted under any circumstances at the intervention venues, urging all applicants to cooperate fully with deployment officers to maintain orderly conduct.

Akinlabi reiterated that the Service’s digital self-service channels—including the Contactless Passport Application System and optional home delivery courier mechanisms—remain fully operational worldwide, assuring the diaspora of an efficient, transparent, and responsive consular service delivery.