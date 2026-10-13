Today

Nigeria Records 268 Lassa Fever Deaths Through October 4, NCDC Says

The NCDC recorded 268 deaths among confirmed Lassa fever cases through October 4. Three new cases and one death were reported in the final week.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention logo beside Nigeria’s coat of arms
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention logo. Source: NCDC.

Nigeria recorded 268 deaths among 1,138 confirmed Lassa fever cases from January to October 4, 2026, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said in its week 40 situation report.

The case-fatality rate, covering confirmed cases, reached 23.6%, compared with 18.6% a year earlier.

Okay News reports that deaths rose by 96 from the equivalent 2025 total of 172, when 924 cases were confirmed.

During September 28 to October 4, three cases were confirmed in Bauchi and Benue, down from 13 nationwide the previous week. One death was recorded.

Confirmed infections were recorded in 24 states and 119 local government areas. Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo and Benue accounted for 88% of cases.

Lassa fever is a viral illness mainly transmitted through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents’ urine or faeces. The World Health Organization says it can also spread between people through contact with infected body fluids, particularly where healthcare infection-control measures are inadequate.

In a public advisory issued earlier this year, the NCDC urged people to store food in tightly covered containers, keep their surroundings clean and seek diagnosis and treatment early rather than self-medicate. Its toll-free information line is 6232.

Corrections and tips

Recommended for you

There’s more to discover

Explore the latest reporting from Okay News.

Explore latest stories
Advertisement

About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center