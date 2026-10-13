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Nigeria recorded 268 deaths among 1,138 confirmed Lassa fever cases from January to October 4, 2026, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said in its week 40 situation report.

The case-fatality rate, covering confirmed cases, reached 23.6%, compared with 18.6% a year earlier.

Okay News reports that deaths rose by 96 from the equivalent 2025 total of 172, when 924 cases were confirmed.

During September 28 to October 4, three cases were confirmed in Bauchi and Benue, down from 13 nationwide the previous week. One death was recorded.

Confirmed infections were recorded in 24 states and 119 local government areas. Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo and Benue accounted for 88% of cases.

Lassa fever is a viral illness mainly transmitted through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents’ urine or faeces. The World Health Organization says it can also spread between people through contact with infected body fluids, particularly where healthcare infection-control measures are inadequate.

In a public advisory issued earlier this year, the NCDC urged people to store food in tightly covered containers, keep their surroundings clean and seek diagnosis and treatment early rather than self-medicate. Its toll-free information line is 6232.