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Nigeria’s common mobile-service codes include 300 for customer care, *310# for an airtime-balance enquiry, *312# for data-plan menus and *323# for a data-balance enquiry. Use the intended SIM and read the menu before confirming a purchase or subscription.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) introduced harmonised service categories so customers would not need a different basic code for the same task on each network. Operators still publish additional instructions for individual products and menu options. The broader guide to mobile services, data and airtime in Nigeria explains how balances and bundle conditions fit together.

Okay News reports that the NCC’s official code list assigns different numbers to customer support, airtime, data and other services. A number in that allocation list is not always a complete dialling instruction: a voice call and a USSD menu use different formats.

Common Codes and What They Do

The following service routes were checked against published regulator and operator information on October 2, 2026:

300: call the mobile operator’s customer-care service. This is a telephone call, not *300#.

call the mobile operator’s customer-care service. This is a telephone call, not *300#. *310#: request the airtime or account-balance menu. Read the returned labels if the operator also displays other balances.

request the airtime or account-balance menu. Read the returned labels if the operator also displays other balances. *312#: open the data-plan menu. Check the plan and price before buying.

open the data-plan menu. Check the plan and price before buying. *323#: open the data-balance enquiry route. An operator may publish a further menu option for particular balances.

open the data-balance enquiry route. An operator may publish a further menu option for particular balances. *321#: access the airtime/data-sharing service menu, subject to the operator’s available options and conditions.

access the airtime/data-sharing service menu, subject to the operator’s available options and conditions. *305#: access the relevant value-added-service management route. Do not assume it cancels every type of data renewal or subscription.

Airtel Nigeria publishes these USSD formats in its prepaid user guide. Its FAQs describe *305# as a route for managing SMS-based services, with start and stop options. Follow the option for the particular service, rather than assuming that opening the menu has cancelled it.

Check the Operator’s Product Instructions

A common service code does not mean that every network returns the same screen or separates allowances in the same way.

For example, MTN Nigeria lists *323*4# for checking main data and bonus balances in its data-bundle guidance. It also lists other channels. Airtel’s FAQs direct customers to *323# for data subscriptions.

Globacom publishes its own data-plan FAQs, including product-specific balance and renewal instructions. Check the section for the bundle being used instead of copying a sequence from a different product.

For voucher recharging, the NCC allocates the 311 service category. Use the complete sequence printed on the voucher or in the operator’s official instructions, including the recharge code. Do not post a voucher code publicly when asking for help.

Customer Care and the Regulator Are Different

The operator’s customer-care route is the place to start with a service problem. Both MTN’s contact page and Globacom’s support page list 300. Airtel specifies dialling 300 from an Airtel line in its user guide.

If calling from another network, use the affected operator’s published alternative contact route. Do not assume that dialling 300 on a different SIM connects to the company whose service is disputed.

The NCC’s 622 toll-free line serves a different purpose. The regulator’s complaints procedure directs consumers to approach their provider first and escalate if the complaint is not satisfactorily resolved. Read the guide to escalating an unresolved telecom complaint for the evidence and contact routes.

When a Code Does Not Work

Check the selected SIM, the exact characters entered and the operator’s current instructions. Record any error message. If the issue persists, use an official support channel instead of repeatedly trying unfamiliar codes from forwarded messages.

Do not confuse an unsuccessful balance request with proof that the account has no credit. Likewise, opening a purchase menu does not establish that a transaction completed. Check the confirmation message and balance before repeating a payment.

Keep the task in view: balance enquiries, service cancellation, data purchases and sharing are different actions. Read the final amount, recipient and renewal choice before confirming an option that changes the account.