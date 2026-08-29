Nigeria Mourns with China Over Deadly Border Floods, Landslides

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government has extended its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the People’s Republic of China following the devastating floods and torrential landslides that struck the China-Nepal border region on August 26, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

In an official diplomatic statement issued in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, the Nigerian government expressed deep grief over the tragedy, which resulted in multiple fatalities, left hundreds injured, and caused catastrophic destruction of critical infrastructure and settlements across Gyirong County in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Okay News reports that the disaster severely impacted cross-border transit routes and high-altitude settlements, affecting local Chinese and Nepali residents alongside several foreign travelers who were caught in the path of the deluge.

The Federal Government conveyed its heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families of Chinese and Nepali victims, as well as to the governments and citizens of Australia, India, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the United States whose nationals were killed, injured, or impacted by the environmental disaster.

Nigeria commended Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese emergency response and disaster management teams for their swift mobilization of emergency personnel, deployment of heavy earth-moving equipment, and comprehensive search-and-rescue operations across difficult mountainous terrain.

Reaffirming the strong bilateral ties and enduring friendship between both nations, the Ministry affirmed that Nigeria stands in total solidarity with China during this challenging period of national mourning and post-disaster recovery.

The Federal Government offered prayers for the eternal repose of the deceased victims, while wishing the injured a swift recovery and extending comfort to displaced families and communities as reconstruction and relief efforts continue in the affected border region.