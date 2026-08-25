Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria – The National Addressing Council (NAC) has ratified the preliminary blueprint to implement a unified, digitized modern addressing system for Nigeria, establishing a coordinated framework to connect physical locations with digital public infrastructure.

The resolution was adopted during a high-level council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, bringing together federal ministers, heads of regulatory agencies, sub-national representatives, and financial technology leaders.

Okay News reports that under the newly ratified institutional arrangement, the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will serve as the council’s coordinating secretariat, supervising technical integration, interoperability protocols, and digital standards across all participating ministries, departments, and agencies.

Addressing the council, Vice President Shettima emphasized that establishing an accurate, digital addressing infrastructure is foundational to national economic planning, domestic commerce, national security, and social protection delivery under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, our duty is to build institutions that match the energy and mobility of our people,” Shettima said. “We must build a system that locates every community, supports enterprise without barriers, and strengthens government without compromising privacy. Our objective should be simple for Nigerians to understand: wherever a citizen lives, wherever a business operates, wherever help is required, Nigeria should find the address.”

He noted that an address represents a vital point of connection between citizens and state services, warning that geographic isolation must never render communities invisible to governance interventions.

“The strength of a modern addressing system lies in its ability to speak to other public systems,” the Vice President added. “When a verified identity can be linked securely to a verified address, the gains extend across financial inclusion, social interventions, logistics, planning, and emergency response.”

Under the inter-agency mandate, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) will handle individual verification and authentication, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) will verify business locations, while the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) retains statutory responsibility for postcode management and postal routing infrastructure.

Sub-national implementation will be coordinated through the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) to ensure street naming and house numbering are operationalized across rural and urban communities.

The council noted that the revised framework replaces the outdated National Addressing Policy of 2017, aligning Nigeria’s geospatial addressing standards with modern digital identity systems, e-commerce networks, and emergency dispatch services across the federation.