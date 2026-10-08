Nigeria Plans 30-Day NNPC Petrol Discount, Price Modulation

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Nigeria’s Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has announced a 30-day petrol discount at Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) stations, with priority for public transport operators, and outlined a price-modulation plan to smooth fuel-price changes.

“We are offering a discount on petrol dispensed by NNPC Limited for the next 30 days, with priority for public transporters nationwide,” Oyedele said in his prepared address for the October 8, 2026 briefing.

He described the discount during the briefing as selling petrol at cost, but did not specify the reduction per litre or explain how transporters would access it.

Okay News reports that the minister said the government was negotiating a ₦1,350-per-litre benchmark for ex-gantry or landing costs, with monthly review.

“Pump prices should not have to follow every swing in global crude or the exchange rate,” he said in the prepared address.

Answering questions, Oyedele clarified that the proposed mechanism was price modulation, rather than a fixed price ceiling or price control. Refiners and importers would defer part of a cost increase and recover it when costs eased, he said.

The minister also outlined forward sales of crude to local refineries as production rises and previously committed crude becomes available. He said the additional crude supplies would not be discounted, explaining that the aim was to provide greater price stability.

Oyedele said the government would work with states under the 2025 tax laws to curb road taxes and levies that raise transport and logistics costs. He also announced increased funding for cash transfers to vulnerable households and subsidised credit for small businesses and consumers.

Other measures included faster deployment of compressed natural gas vehicles with states, lower regulatory costs, a national strategic fuel reserve, and improvements to traffic and logistics.

The minister said an excess profit tax was under consideration for operators taking undue advantage of consumers along the energy value chain. Any proceeds would be used for transport support or vouchers for vulnerable urban earners.

“To be perfectly clear, none of these measures restores a blanket subsidy,” Oyedele said in the prepared address.

He acknowledged the pressure on households: “The cost of fuel is real, and we do not dismiss it. Removing the subsidy came at a price, and many households are still bearing it.”

The briefing did not establish that the petrol discount had already taken effect at individual stations.