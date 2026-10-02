Nigeria Opens Youth Confab Ahead of October Consultations

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Nigeria’s federal government opened the National Youth Confab 2026 in Abuja, the country’s capital, on October 2, with a call for practical proposals on jobs, education and other challenges facing young people.

Youth Development Minister Ayodele Olawande launched the programme at the National Counter Terrorism Centre Auditorium. A statement published on Friday and signed by Omolara Esan, the ministry’s director of information and public relations, said participants should turn their discussions into recommendations that government and other stakeholders can act on.

The statement said delegates were urged to develop “realistic recommendations, partnerships, and measurable actions” to improve programmes, access to opportunities and accountability.

Okay News reports that the opening ceremony precedes the wider consultation programme. The official conference schedule lists virtual consultations for October 5–21 and the in-person national conference in Abuja for October 26–30.

The ministry’s earlier announcement, published on September 17, said the physical gathering would include one youth delegate from each of Nigeria’s 360 federal constituencies, six representatives from the diaspora and other stakeholders. It described the programme as a forum for Nigerians aged 18–35 to submit concerns and policy proposals.

The conference agenda covers governance, employment and entrepreneurship, education and skills, technology, climate and energy, and security and social cohesion.

At Friday’s launch, Olawande called for cooperation between government, businesses, development partners, civil society and youth-led organisations. The ministry’s permanent secretary, Maryam Ismaila Keshinro, also urged participants to produce proposals that could be put into practice.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director-general of Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency, said technology and artificial intelligence would be used to record, analyse and organise ideas raised during the confab, according to the ministry.

The official schedule says the process will conclude with an outcome document submitted to President Bola Tinubu.