Nigeria Opposition Party Accuses President Tinubu of Selective Justice in El-Rufai and Malami Cases

Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria — The African Democratic Congress has accused the administration of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, of applying the law unevenly in its handling of cases involving two former senior government officials.

The opposition party raised concerns over recent law enforcement actions involving Nasir El-Rufai, a former Governor of Kaduna State in northwestern Nigeria, and Abubakar Malami, who previously served as Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. Both men are members of the African Democratic Congress.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the African Democratic Congress had been closely monitoring developments in the ongoing legal cases.

He said: “The ADC, has been monitoring the ongoing legal cases involving two of our leaders, Mr. Malami, former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice from Kebbi State, and El-Rufai, the former Governor of Kaduna State. As a law-abiding party, it is important to state for the record that the ADC believes no citizen, regardless of stature or past office, is above the law.

“In a constitutional democracy where the law is seen to operate selectively, it becomes imperative to insist, firmly and without apology, that justice must be applied evenly, transparently, and without political calculation, particularly in cases such as those involving Malami and El-Rufai, where the manner, speed, and sequence of enforcement actions have understandably raised serious public concern about consistency and fairness.

“The movement of Malami and El-Rufai from the custody of one law enforcement agency to another, in rapid succession, while investigations appear ongoing, has raised profound public concern.

“In a democracy that is supposed to be governed by the rule of law, custody must follow credible, well-prepared charges, not precede them in a manner that creates the appearance of pre-trial punishment.

“If there is evidence against Malami, prosecute him transparently. If there is evidence against El-Rufai, present it before the court and allow the law to take its course.”

Okay News reports that the party also highlighted what it described as a contrasting high-profile case involving allegations of passport forgery, international conspiracy and impersonation. According to the statement, in that separate case the defendants pleaded not guilty, were granted bail, and court proceedings are advancing swiftly.

“These are not minor procedural questions. They touch on issues of national integrity and international credibility. Yet, in that case, the accused persons pleaded not guilty, were granted bail, and the matter is proceeding with dispatch before the court.

“They are, therefore, presumed innocent under the Constitution until proven otherwise in a fair and competent court of law. That presumption should not be treated as a courtesy, but as a constitutional guarantee.”

The African Democratic Congress said it would continue to stand by its members as they pursue their legal rights under Nigeria’s Constitution.

“We will continue to stand by our members as they assert their legal rights. We will ensure that they are not isolated, intimidated, or denied the protections that every Nigerian citizen is entitled to under the law,” the party added.

The dispute comes at a time when Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and one of its largest economies, faces heightened political scrutiny. The progress of the cases against El-Rufai and Malami is expected to draw close attention from both domestic observers and the international community.