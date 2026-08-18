Nigeria Police Chief Declares Mob Violence Homicide

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

LAGOS, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, declared on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, that all instances of mob justice will be prosecuted as homicide under a new nationwide operational directive.

Okay News reports that Disu ordered all Commissioners of Police across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to investigate mob attacks using forensic and intelligence tools. The police chief released a video address stating that individuals who kill suspects outside the legal system will face murder charges.

“Anybody who assaults or summarily executes a suspected criminal in the name of mob action is guilty of murder. And the punishment for murder is death,” Disu said. He added, “Section 319 of the Criminal Code and *Section 221 of the Penal Code, both prescribe the death penalty for murder in Nigeria.”

The directive extends criminal liability to bystanders who record or encourage the violence. “Those who video the event and circulate them, those who take pictures and circulate them, and those who mobilize the crowd, or those who block the police from intervening, all of them are liable,” Disu said. He stated, “They are guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. And the punishment for that is 14 years imprisonment.”

The police issued the new operational directive following the circulation of online footage showing crowds assaulting individuals. One recent case involved the killing of 25-year-old University of Jos graduate Ibrahim Mbaya in Jos on July 26. Mbaya was assaulted after being accused of stealing an iPhone 12.

“We are not going to spare anybody who is involved in mob action. We will do a thorough investigation and we will charge them to court,” Disu said. The Nigeria Police has made arrests in connection with the killing of Mbaya.