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Nigerian poet Ogaga Ifowodo has won the 2026 Nigeria Prize for Literature for his poetry collection Why Does God Need a Gun?, while filmmakers Peter Oghenetega Oke and Feranmi Abiola were named joint winners of the inaugural Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts.

The results were announced through the NLNG Grand Award Night Instagram account on October 9, 2026, during the ceremony themed Heritage. The event also recognised Mary-Brenda Akoda, the previously announced winner of the Nigeria Prize for Science and Innovation, for GenScan AI.

Ifowodo takes the $100,000 literature prize in a year devoted to poetry. His collection reached the final three alongside Unbind Me Now by James Ngwu Eze and Flora’s Love Colony by Tares Oburumu.

The shortlist was drawn from 223 submissions, following an earlier longlist of 11 books. In its assessment when announcing the finalists, the prize’s advisory board said Ifowodo’s collection examined religious and political violence in Nigeria through allegory.

Okay News reports that Oke won the Creative Arts award for Beyond Tarkwa Bay, while Abiola won for Mara Mania, according to the organiser’s joint-winner announcement.

The new category focused on documentary filmmaking under the theme Identity and has a stated prize value of $20,000. The announcement did not specify how the award would be divided between the two winners.

Their films were among five finalists selected from 98 submissions. The other shortlisted documentaries were No Food for Lazy Man by Ummi Bukar, Okrika by Abraham Ayodele Aiwuyuse, and Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Women by Jessica Chinyere.

The Science and Innovation announcement named Akoda and GenScan AI, her artificial-intelligence medical-imaging software. Her selection for the $100,000 prize had been announced in September, ahead of Friday’s ceremony.

The prizes are sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited. The literature award rotates between prose fiction, poetry, drama and children’s literature.