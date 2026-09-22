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MOWE, Nigeria — Medical teams in Nigeria successfully performed West Africa’s first telerobotic surgical procedure across a distance of 500 kilometres.

Okay News reports that Redeemer’s Health Village Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adedamola Dada announced the facility in Mowe, Ogun State, in collaboration with RoboMed Global and Nisa Premier Hospital, completed a remote right radical nephrectomy on a patient located at Nisa Premier Hospital in Abuja.

The surgical robot in Abuja was connected to the control console at Redeemer’s Health Village via an internet link.

Dr. Adedamola Dada said, “It’s a huge breakthrough, and then of course, it is the first time telesurgery is done in West Africa.”

He added, “What this simply means is that for very complicated cases where we don’t even have the manpower in the country, surgeons can stay in the United States and operate on that patient here.”

Prior to the remote operation, Redeemer’s Health Village conducted a separate robot-assisted pyeloplasty surgery on a 28-year-old patient to resolve an obstruction and reconstruct the kidney pelvis.

Dr. Adedamola Dada said, “What we have done is called a pyeloplasty. It’s an attempt to reconstruct the pelvis, remove the obstructions, and ensure that the urine flows freely. And for those of us who were in the theatre, it was pretty obvious immediately that the obstruction was removed; the urine started flowing very freely. So it’s a new day in our country.”

Prof. Obi Davies-Ekwenna, the robotic surgeon who led the procedure, operated on the patient with a kidney tumour from 500 kilometres away.

Prof. Obi Davies-Ekwenna said, “We were able to operate on a patient in Abuja, 500 kilometres away. We were able to operate on a patient with a kidney tumour, a cancer tumour. And so that was successful.”

He added, “It means access to experts from within and outside the country. Telesurgery can be done from any part of the world with precision, with excellent results.”

Dr. Adedamola Dada noted that medical equipment procurement was manageable through private sector involvement, but identified local technical training as the primary challenge for sustaining remote surgery adoption.

Dr. Adedamola Dada said, “Most of the time, the equipment is really not a challenge; the challenge now is the manpower. We have a lot of private sector people, organisations who would be able to bridge that gap in terms of procuring the robots.”

He urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to sponsor scholarships for medical specialists, saying, “The government needs to support and sponsor Nigerians- the surgeons, nurses, biomedical engineers – who would want to come for the training by awarding them scholarships so that in another one or two or three years, we would have a lot of professionals who can do this.”

Redeemer’s Health Village Board Chairman Dr. Kunle Onokoya said, “The kind of surgery that otherwise would have been inoperable, meaning that the risk from surgery was too great, is now being done with robot-assisted surgery.”