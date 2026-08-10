Nigeria Revenue Chief Says President Tinubu Eats Once Daily

LAGOS, Nigeria: The Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, stated on Sunday, August 9, 2026, that Nigeria‘s President, Bola Tinubu, walks to his office and consumes one meal per day.

Okay News reports that Adedeji addressed the spending habits of government officials during an interview with journalist Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television.

The revenue chairman responded to questions regarding the number of Escalade vehicles in the presidential convoy by stating the president only uses vehicles when travelling to the airport. Adedeji said, “Mr President goes from home to office on foot, not even driving except when he is going to the airport. I don’t know where you see the convoy. Before he became president, what is he riding?”

Adedeji defended the president’s ability to purchase luxury vehicles while rejecting claims of extravagance. “How much is an Escalade that the president of Nigeria cannot afford? Please don’t embarrass this country,” Adedeji said.

According to the chairman, Tinubu has not travelled internationally in the past three months and spends his time working in his office. Adedeji said, “What is living large? In the last months, he has not even left the shores of this country, trekking and working. If you go there now, you will see him review one document or the other.”

The revenue chief stated that the president avoids parties and holidays. “So what is living large? The president eats once in a day. How many parties have you seen him at in the last three years? Tell me where you have seen him, whether on holiday or anywhere?” Adedeji said.