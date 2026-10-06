Nigeria vs Russia: Kickoff Time, Venue and Team News Today

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Nigeria’s Super Eagles face Russia in a men’s international friendly at 5 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1) on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia.

The Russian Football Union lists the kickoff as 7 p.m. Moscow time in its official matchday schedule. That converts to 5 p.m. in Nigeria and 4 p.m. UTC.

Venue and Match Details

The match is an international friendly at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Okay News reports that both teams trained at the venue on Monday, according to the Russian federation.

It will be the second meeting between the senior men’s teams. Their first match, at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on June 6, 2025, ended 1-1 after a Semi Ajayi own goal and a second-half equaliser by Tolu Arokodare.

Nigeria Team News

The Nigeria Football Federation said in an October 4 squad update that injuries and club-release restrictions had reduced the players available to head coach Éric Chelle.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi and defender Victory Akpe were ruled out through injury. The federation said Raphael Onyedika, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ridwan Abdulrasaq Popoola and Moses Usor were affected by their clubs’ decisions not to release them.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and forwards Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon and Akor Adams were among the players on the federation’s 18-player list. That list is a squad update, not a confirmed starting lineup.

In his pre-match press conference on Monday, published by the Russian federation, Chelle said younger players would have a chance because several regulars were unavailable. He also said late call-up Ibraheem Ajasa was with the group and could receive playing time.

Russia Team News

Russia coach Valery Karpin said on Monday that Kirill Danilov had returned to his club after missing training with tendon inflammation. He said Aleksei Miranchuk would be involved against Nigeria. The federation subsequently confirmed Miranchuk in its starting lineup.

The hosts beat Iran 2-0 on September 29 and Namibia 6-0 on October 3. Tuesday’s fixture is their final match of the training camp.

Broadcast and Lineup Information

The Russian federation lists Channel One and Okko as its broadcast outlets. Those listings do not establish viewing availability in Nigeria. A Nigerian television or streaming outlet has not been verified for this guide.

Russia has published its starting lineup in the official matchday schedule. Nigeria’s starting XI had not been verified for this guide at publication.