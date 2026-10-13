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Nigeria Reports September Crude Output of 1.53m Barrels a Day

NUPRC’s crude-only average rose by 30,000 barrels per day. OPEC’s secondary-source estimate fell, while combined crude and condensate output averaged 1.717m.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Official logo of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission’s official logo. Source: NUPRC.

Nigeria’s crude oil production averaged 1.53 million barrels per day in September 2026, up from 1.50 million in August, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said on Tuesday, October 13.

The increase in the regulator’s crude-only figures was 30,000 barrels per day, or 2%. NUPRC said September was the fifth consecutive month in which Nigeria produced at least its assigned quota of 1.5 million barrels per day.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), an oil producers’ group, recorded the same increase in the direct-reporting series of its October Monthly Oil Market Report. That series uses production figures supplied by national authorities.

OPEC’s separate secondary-sources series showed a different movement. It estimated Nigeria’s crude output at 1.562 million barrels per day in September, down from 1.575 million in August, a decline of 13,000 barrels per day.

The two series therefore give different answers to whether production rose or fell during the month. The increase comes from Nigeria’s official submissions; the decline comes from OPEC’s secondary-source estimates. Both sets of figures cover crude oil. September’s secondary-source estimate was 32,000 barrels per day higher than the direct figure, even though it showed a month-on-month fall.

Okay News reports that a production chart accompanying the regulator’s announcement put September’s combined crude and condensate average at 1,717,030 barrels per day, compared with 1,677,770 in August. That broader total includes condensate, which is excluded from the crude-only quota comparison.

The same chart put the month’s highest single-day combined output at 1.84 million barrels and the lowest at 1.68 million. The peak was a daily reading, rather than September’s monthly average.

NUPRC attributed the improvement in its figures to stable operations across most producing assets and the absence of major pipeline outages during September.

The release follows the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s October 8 report of combined output reaching 1.821 million barrels per day. The state-owned company presented that figure as current production, without identifying it as September’s monthly average.

The regulator has also announced a licensing round covering 40 oil and gas blocks. Its October 6 announcement said the assets span land, shallow-water and deepwater areas.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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