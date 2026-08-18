Nigeria Set to Repatriates 83 Citizens from South Africa

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Lagos, Nigeria – The Federal Government of Nigeria will evacuate 83 citizens from South Africa on August 19, 2026.

Okay News reports that Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the returnees will travel on South African Airways, departing Oliver Tambo Airport in Johannesburg at 3:35 p.m. local time and arriving at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos at 8:45 p.m. WAT (GMT+1).

Private individuals sponsored the flight tickets for this group. The evacuation follows a voluntary repatriation programme that previously returned 1,490 Nigerians from the country.

The ministry said, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce that a new batch of 83 Nigerian nationals will arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday, August 19, 2026 via South African Airways. They are expected to depart the Oliver Tambo Airport in Johannesburg at 3.35pm local time to arrive Lagos at approximately 08.45pm the same day. The Ministry wishes to note that this latest cohort of returnees is facilitated through the kind intervention and sponsorship of tickets by public-spirited private individuals, whose generosity the federal government acknowledges with profound gratitude.”

The South African anti-immigration group March and March set September 30 as a deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the country. The group staged a protest outside the 46th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Durban on August 17, 2026.

According to BBC News Pidgin, the group said, “We are announcing the second wave of the 30 June National Day of Action and calling on the heads of state to prepare for the massive deportation of all illegal foreigners from South Africa by 30 September, which will be the mother of all protests. South Africans must follow the law and remain the eyes and ears of the police against any illegal foreigners in the country.”

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the treatment of foreign nationals at the summit. He said, “We are deeply ashamed that people from other countries have suffered ill-treatment and that others have been forced to leave the country because of threats of violence.”

Ramaphosa said, “We cannot preach integration at a summit like this and practise exclusion on the streets of our countries.”