Nigeria, Thailand Agree to Expand Ties in Tech and Agriculture

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Thailand have committed to expanding bilateral relations beyond traditional commodity trade, agreeing to deepen strategic partnerships across intermediate agricultural technology, renewable energy, information and communication technology, and solid minerals.

The commitment was reached during a high-level diplomatic meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, where Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima received an official Thai delegation led by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Okay News reports that Vice President Shettima, who received the delegation on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, called for a comprehensive review of existing bilateral agreements to reflect Nigeria’s expanding economic landscape and demographic advantage.

“I believe that our relationship should go beyond transactions in crude oil, rice production, and so on. So, there is a need for us to review our bilateral relationship at a strategic level,” Shettima stated. “Nigeria is a large market. There are enormous opportunities for partnership and investment in agriculture, ICT, renewable energy, and solid minerals, and we have a young population and workforce.”

Shettima urged Thai businesses and state enterprises to leverage Nigeria’s pivotal location as a commercial gateway to the wider West African sub-region and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking on his inaugural official mission to the African continent, Deputy Prime Minister Phuangketkeow commended the economic reforms underway in Nigeria, characterizing the country as an essential voice in the Global South and an emerging digital hub.

Phuangketkeow formally presented the “Thailand-Africa Initiative,” a strategic diplomatic framework designed to enhance commercial partnerships, exchange expertise in Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and tourism, and accelerate bilateral agribusiness mechanization.

“For us in Thailand, we believe that Nigeria is a strategic partner bilaterally and an important window to strengthening ties with Africa, particularly West Africa,” the Thai Deputy Prime Minister said.

The diplomatic talks were attended by senior diplomats from both nations, including the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, and the Ambassador of Thailand to Nigeria, Mr. Thirapath Mongkolnavin.