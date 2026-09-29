Nigeria to Back UN Candidate Aligning with Africa’s Aspirations

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

NEW YORK, United States — Nigeria will support a candidate for the position of United Nations Secretary-General who believes in Africa’s aspirations in global affairs, according to Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Okay News reports that Kashim Shettima met with the Costa Rican candidate for the position of UN Secretary-General, Rebeca Grynspan, in New York. A statement issued by the spokesman of the vice president, Stanley Nkwocha, said Kashim Shettima stated Nigeria would stand for equity, justice, and fairness in its support for any candidate seeking the position.

During the meeting, Kashim Shettima said Nigeria will also support a candidate who believes in Africa’s aspirations in global affairs, specifically securing positions in key decision-making bodies and promoting multilateralism. The vice president stated he would recommend the choice of the Costa Rican diplomat on the basis of Nigeria’s relationship with Latin America and gender inclusion.

Kashim Shettima said: “Thank you for seeking Nigeria’s perspective for your candidature for the United Nations Secretary-General. Nigeria and Costa Rica share a common historical background connecting both countries and their regions. We also have a cordial relationship with Latin America, and we do not wish to jeopardise it. Beyond our historical ties and relations rests our interest in conflict prevention, multilateralism, and the peace of our nations.”

The vice president emphasized the need to reform the global governance architecture established between 1945 and 2026. He noted that the architecture has yet to reflect the integration of Africa, with its population estimated at over 1.3 billion people.

Prior to his remarks, Rebeca Grynspan sought Nigeria’s support for her candidature for the position of UN Secretary-General. She said she was eager to lead the UN to implement reforms demanded by countries in the Global South.

Rebeca Grynspan stated: “Coming from the global south, I represent the interest and demands of the region. I also have a soft spot for Africa. I know the continent and its aspirations.” She added that her candidature would promote an agenda that prioritises peace and assured that Africa’s ambition of being a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council will be given urgent attention and actualised.

In a related development, Nigeria and the Netherlands agreed to deepen collaboration to improve financial inclusion in Nigeria. Under the arrangement, the Netherlands will support programs implemented by Nigeria by providing expertise in financial health.

The resolution was reached during a bilateral meeting between Kashim Shettima and the Queen of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima, in New York. Kashim Shettima welcomed the support targeting women and vulnerable persons, stating that the policy links directly to education, security, and poverty reduction. He noted that existing government programs include the conditional cash transfer initiative and agricultural sector schemes.

Kashim Shettima justified economic reforms undertaken by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, stating they were inevitable given the state of the economy at the onset of the administration in 2023. Queen Maxima, who serves as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Financial Health, commended the economic growth recorded by Nigeria and pledged support through sharing expertise in insurance, credit guarantee, and data generation.