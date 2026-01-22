Nigeria to Begin Urea Exports by 2028 — NMDPRA

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has announced that Nigeria will commence urea exports by 2028 as the country positions itself as a major hub for value-added oil and gas products.

Okay News reports that NMDPRA Chief Executive Saidu Mohammed disclosed this during a tour of facilities at Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals Limited in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday.

The visit formed part of a three-day inspection of selected midstream and downstream oil and gas facilities in Rivers State.

Mohammed stated that Nigeria has no reason to continue importing value-added products like urea and fertilisers, given the scale of private-sector investments in the sector.

“The midstream segment of the oil and gas business is a tremendous one that requires massive investment. We need between $30bn and $50bn today if we are to put Nigeria on the right footing as a hub not only for oil and gas but also for secondary derivatives,” he said.

“With the expansion going on at Indorama and several other facilities, including Dangote Fertiliser, I am confident that within the next 24 months, Nigeria will join the league of urea-exporting countries, which is where we should be,” Mohammed added.

He commended Indorama’s investments, describing them as a clear demonstration of the development needed in the midstream sector.

Mohammed explained that Rivers State was selected for the tour due to its strategic importance, hosting key national assets including refineries, processing plants, and manufacturing facilities.

“The midstream and downstream segments are well represented in Rivers State. Whatever aspect of gas processing, manufacturing or refining we want to see, we can find it here,” he said.

The NMDPRA boss emphasised the authority’s role in creating an enabling environment for operators to thrive and attract further investments.

Chief Executive Officer of Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals Limited, Mr Munish Jindal, said the visit allowed the regulator to better appreciate operations, achievements, and challenges in the midstream sector.

Jindal noted that Indorama has operated in Nigeria for over 20 years and that the current regulatory framework has improved significantly.

He requested exemptions for certain provisions no longer relevant to midstream manufacturers.

The tour of midstream and downstream facilities in Rivers State concludes on Friday, with Mohammed indicating that further visits to facilities in other states will follow.