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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Federal Government has awarded contracts for the comprehensive rehabilitation of 13 police training institutions across the country, while the National Economic Council (NEC) has formally endorsed the Revised National Social Protection Policy (NSPP: 2026–2030) to harmonize poverty alleviation and social welfare programmes nationwide.

The decisions were reached on Thursday, August 27, 2026, during the 160th statutory meeting of the National Economic Council, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja under the chairmanship of Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima.

Okay News reports that the infrastructural overhaul of the 13 police training colleges is scheduled for completion within an accelerated three-week timeline to prepare the facilities for the upcoming recruitment and specialised training intake of the Nigeria Police Force.

Presenting the national welfare framework to the council, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, outlined the strategic pillars of the NSPP (2026–2030), which establishes a coordinated governance and financing blueprint across the three tiers of government.

Under the approved policy, a National Social Protection Council will be established to provide high-level statutory oversight, chaired by the Vice President, with the Ministers of Budget and Economic Planning, Labour and Employment, and Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction serving as Vice Chairs, supported by six state governors representing the six geopolitical zones.

NEC urged all 36 state governments to domesticate the policy by aligning their subnational social protection frameworks, state legislation, annual budgets, and beneficiary social registers with the national document to eliminate duplication and ensure transparent resource delivery.

Addressing state governors and council members, Vice President Shettima charged the leadership to ensure that macroeconomic stability and fiscal indicators translate directly into measurable living improvements, job creation, and enhanced purchasing power for ordinary Nigerian households.

“There is no doubt that a serious government is measured by the matters it refuses to abandon. While attention may reveal a problem, continuity determines whether the problem yields to policy,” Shettima stated. “Macroeconomic progress must therefore continue its passage into jobs, purchasing power, business confidence and stronger subnational economies, because numbers become politically meaningful when citizens recognise themselves in their improvement.”

The Vice President emphasized that policy continuity remains the cornerstone of public accountability, warning against allowing new administrative agendas to displace existing governmental commitments.

“Continuity is a form of accountability: yesterday’s promise still deserves a place on today’s table, and no new priority absolves us of an old responsibility,” Shettima noted, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked NEC with making inter-governmental collaboration productive and delivering tangible socio-economic dividends nationwide.