Nigeria Wins UN Human Rights Council Seat With 172 Votes

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Nigeria has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2027–2029 term after receiving 172 votes in the General Assembly election held in New York on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Results published by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday recorded 181 valid ballots for the African group, with Nigeria taking one of the region’s four available seats.

Okay News reports that Zambia received 177 votes, Ghana 173 and Burundi 160. All four African candidates were elected.

The new members’ three-year terms begin on January 1, 2027.

The General Assembly elected 15 countries across five regional groups. The other successful candidates were Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Moldova, Nepal, Ukraine and Uruguay.

The council has 47 members and meets in Geneva, Switzerland. It addresses human rights violations, makes recommendations and oversees the Universal Periodic Review, through which UN member states examine one another’s human rights records.

Election requires an absolute majority of the General Assembly’s membership, equivalent to at least 97 votes, as well as a place among the highest-polling candidates for the seats available in each regional group.

The UN says elected members commit to cooperating with the council and “upholding the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights”. Members cannot be immediately re-elected after serving two consecutive terms.