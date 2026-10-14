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Nigeria Wins UN Human Rights Council Seat With 172 Votes

Nigeria was elected on October 13 to serve on the UN Human Rights Council from January 2027 to December 2029, receiving 172 votes.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
United Nations headquarters and flags in New York
United Nations headquarters in New York on June 20, 2023. File photo: Horizon206.

Nigeria has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2027–2029 term after receiving 172 votes in the General Assembly election held in New York on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Results published by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday recorded 181 valid ballots for the African group, with Nigeria taking one of the region’s four available seats.

Okay News reports that Zambia received 177 votes, Ghana 173 and Burundi 160. All four African candidates were elected.

The new members’ three-year terms begin on January 1, 2027.

The General Assembly elected 15 countries across five regional groups. The other successful candidates were Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Moldova, Nepal, Ukraine and Uruguay.

The council has 47 members and meets in Geneva, Switzerland. It addresses human rights violations, makes recommendations and oversees the Universal Periodic Review, through which UN member states examine one another’s human rights records.

Election requires an absolute majority of the General Assembly’s membership, equivalent to at least 97 votes, as well as a place among the highest-polling candidates for the seats available in each regional group.

The UN says elected members commit to cooperating with the council and “upholding the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights”. Members cannot be immediately re-elected after serving two consecutive terms.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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