Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON 2025 Semi-Final: Date, Time, Preview, and Where to Watch Live Stream

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations reaches its most thrilling stage as Nigeria and Morocco prepare to face off in a blockbuster semi-final clash that promises to be one of the defining matches of the tournament.

With a place in Sunday’s final at stake, Africa’s most in-form team meets the tournament hosts in what could be a historic encounter.

Match Details and Kickoff Time

Fixture: Nigeria vs Morocco

Competition: TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (Semi-Final)

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Kickoff Time:

21:00 Local Time (Morocco)

20:00 GMT

21:00 WAT (Nigeria)

22:00 Cairo Time

20:00 UK Time

Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

Capacity: 68,000

This heavyweight semi-final clash represents the second of two last-four encounters on Wednesday, with Senegal facing Egypt earlier in the day at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier.

Where to Watch Nigeria vs Morocco

The highly anticipated semi-final will be broadcast across multiple continents, with viewers able to tune in through various platforms depending on their location.

Nigeria:

SuperSport: Live coverage across all SuperSport channels available via DStv

Live coverage across all SuperSport channels available via DStv SuperSport Streaming: Available on mobile and digital platforms

United Kingdom:

Channel 4: Free-to-air coverage on E4

Channel4.com: Free live stream

Free live stream Channel 4 Sport YouTube: Free streaming

United States:

beIN SPORTS: Live and exclusive coverage

Live and exclusive coverage beIN SPORTS CONNECT: Streaming platform

Middle East and North Africa:

Al Jazeera Sport: Comprehensive coverage beginning at 17:00 GMT

Francophone Africa:

Canal+ Afrique: Live broadcast

South Africa:

SABC Channels: National broadcast coverage

Global:

The match will be broadcast in over 30 countries and regions worldwide through various CAF broadcast partners

Nigeria’s Road to the Semi-Final

The Super Eagles have been nothing short of exceptional at AFCON 2025, establishing themselves as the team to beat with a flawless record that no other semi-finalist can match.

Group Stage Dominance

Nigeria topped Group C with maximum points, becoming the first team at the tournament to win all three group matches while scoring freely and displaying attacking football that has captivated audiences across Africa.

Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania: The Super Eagles opened their campaign with a hard-fought victory

Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia: A thrilling encounter that showcased Nigeria's attacking prowess

A thrilling encounter that showcased Nigeria’s attacking prowess Nigeria 3-1 Uganda: Dominant display to seal top spot with a game to spare

Knockout Phase Excellence

The Super Eagles have carried their group stage momentum into the knockout rounds with increasingly impressive performances:

Round of 16: Nigeria 4-0 Mozambique – A comprehensive demolition that announced Nigeria’s title credentials

– A comprehensive demolition that announced Nigeria’s title credentials Quarter-Final: Nigeria 2-0 Algeria – Clinical finishing and defensive solidity combined as Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams scored to book the semi-final berth

Tournament Statistics

Nigeria’s numbers at AFCON 2025 are remarkable:

5 matches played, 5 wins – The only team with a perfect record

– The only team with a perfect record 14 goals scored – Highest in the tournament

– Highest in the tournament +10 goal difference – Best defensive record among semi-finalists

– Best defensive record among semi-finalists Scored 2+ goals in every match – First time achieving this at AFCON

The Super Eagles have reached the semi-finals 17 times in the last 20 AFCON tournaments they have qualified for, underlining their status as perennial contenders. This semi-final appearance marks their quest for a ninth AFCON final and would represent only the second time in history that Nigeria has reached consecutive finals (the first being 1988 and 1990).

Morocco’s Journey to the Semi-Final

As tournament hosts, Morocco have carried the weight of a nation’s expectations with composure and quality, remaining unbeaten throughout the competition.

Group Stage Foundation

Morocco topped Group A with an unbeaten record, collecting seven points from three matches:

Morocco 2-0 Comoros: Goals from Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi opened the campaign

Morocco 1-1 Mali: A hard-fought draw that maintained momentum

A hard-fought draw that maintained momentum Morocco 3-0 Zambia: Comprehensive victory to seal top spot

Knockout Progression

The Atlas Lions have navigated the knockout phase with increasing confidence:

Round of 16: Morocco 2-1 South Africa – Survived a stern test from Bafana Bafana

– Survived a stern test from Bafana Bafana Quarter-Final: Morocco 2-0 Cameroon – Dominant display against five-time champions in Rabat

Tournament Profile

Morocco’s campaign has been built on:

4 wins, 1 draw – Unbeaten throughout

– Unbeaten throughout 9 goals scored – Efficient in front of goal

– Efficient in front of goal Only 1 goal conceded – Tournament’s best defensive record

– Tournament’s best defensive record Home advantage – Backed by passionate support

This marks Morocco’s first AFCON semi-final appearance since 2004, ending a 22-year wait. The Atlas Lions are chasing their first continental title since 1976, when they won their only AFCON trophy nearly 50 years ago.

Head-to-Head Record

Nigeria and Morocco have a rich history of competitive encounters, with their AFCON meetings particularly significant.

Overall Record:

Total meetings: 12

12 Morocco wins: 6

6 Nigeria wins: 3

3 Draws: 2 (both in AFCON qualification)

AFCON Encounters:

This will be their sixth meeting at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, with a notable pattern: all five previous AFCON encounters have produced a winner—no draws.

1976 Group Stage (First Meeting) – Morocco 3-1 Nigeria

Goals: Faras 8′, Tazi 19′, Chebbak 81′ / Ojebode 81′ 1976 Final Round – Morocco 2-1 Nigeria

Goals: Faras 82′, Guezzar 87′ / Mohammed 57′

Morocco went on to win the tournament 1980 Semi-Final – Nigeria 1-0 Morocco

Goal: Felix Owolabi 9′

Nigeria’s revenge, going on to lift the trophy 2000 Group D – Nigeria 2-0 Morocco

Goals: Finidi George 28′, Julius Aghahowa 81′ 2004 Group D – Morocco 1-0 Nigeria

Goal: Youssef Hadji 77′

Most recent meeting (22 years ago)

Key Statistics:

Morocco holds a 3-2 advantage in AFCON meetings

This is only their second AFCON semi-final clash (Nigeria won the first in 1980)

Seven of the 11 goals scored in previous AFCON meetings came in the second half

It has been 22 years since these nations last met at AFCON

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Nigeria Team News:

The Super Eagles face a significant setback with the suspension of captain Wilfred Ndidi, who accumulated two yellow cards during the knockout phase (against Mozambique in the Round of 16 and Algeria in the quarter-final). The midfielder’s absence is a blow to Nigeria’s defensive structure, as he has been instrumental in shielding the backline throughout the tournament.

Key Absences:

Wilfred Ndidi (Suspended) – Captain and defensive midfielder

(Suspended) – Captain and defensive midfielder Ryan Alebiosu (Injury) – Defender continues rehabilitation

Fitness Concerns:

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Doubtful) – Right-back limped off late against Algeria with a knock. Igoh Ogbu is on standby to replace him if needed.

Captaincy:

With Ndidi suspended, Victor Osimhen is expected to wear the armband, having previously captained the side during the group stage win over Uganda.

Predicted Nigeria XI (4-3-1-2):

Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Onyeka, Onyedika, Iwobi; Lookman; Osimhen, Adams

Key Players to Watch:

Victor Osimhen: Nigeria’s talisman has 4 goals at the tournament and needs just 2 more to equal Rashidi Yekini’s national record of 37 goals

Nigeria’s talisman has 4 goals at the tournament and needs just 2 more to equal Rashidi Yekini’s national record of 37 goals Ademola Lookman: Tournament standout with 4 goals and 3 assists (7 goal involvements), leading contender for Player of the Tournament

Tournament standout with 4 goals and 3 assists (7 goal involvements), leading contender for Player of the Tournament Raphael Onyedika: Expected to replace Ndidi in midfield, providing an opportunity to stake his claim

Morocco Team News:

Coach Walid Regragui will be pleased to have no fresh injury concerns or suspensions heading into the semi-final, giving him a fully fit squad to choose from.

Confirmed Absences:

Azzedine Ounahi (Injury) – Midfielder ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a calf tear suffered in training

(Injury) – Midfielder ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a calf tear suffered in training Romain Saïss (Injury) – Defender has been sidelined since the tournament opener

Fitness Updates:

Achraf Hakimi (Available) – The PSG right-back has fully recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of the first two group matches. He has started both knockout matches and is expected to be fully fit.

(Available) – The PSG right-back has fully recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of the first two group matches. He has started both knockout matches and is expected to be fully fit. Brahim Diaz (Fitness monitored) – Came off late in the quarter-final with a heavily strapped thigh but is expected to start

Predicted Morocco XI (4-3-3):

Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazraoui; El Khannouss, El Aynaoui, Saibari; Diaz, El Kaabi, Ezzalzouli

Key Players to Watch: