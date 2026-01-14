Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON 2025 Semi-Final: Date, Time, Preview, and Where to Watch Live Stream

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations reaches its most thrilling stage as Nigeria and Morocco prepare to face off in a blockbuster semi-final clash that promises to be one of the defining matches of the tournament.
With a place in Sunday’s final at stake, Africa’s most in-form team meets the tournament hosts in what could be a historic encounter.
Match Details and Kickoff Time
Fixture: Nigeria vs Morocco
Competition: TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (Semi-Final)
Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Kickoff Time:
- 21:00 Local Time (Morocco)
- 20:00 GMT
- 21:00 WAT (Nigeria)
- 22:00 Cairo Time
- 20:00 UK Time
Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco
Capacity: 68,000
This heavyweight semi-final clash represents the second of two last-four encounters on Wednesday, with Senegal facing Egypt earlier in the day at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier.
Where to Watch Nigeria vs Morocco
The highly anticipated semi-final will be broadcast across multiple continents, with viewers able to tune in through various platforms depending on their location.
Nigeria:
- SuperSport: Live coverage across all SuperSport channels available via DStv
- SuperSport Streaming: Available on mobile and digital platforms
United Kingdom:
- Channel 4: Free-to-air coverage on E4
- Channel4.com: Free live stream
- Channel 4 Sport YouTube: Free streaming
United States:
- beIN SPORTS: Live and exclusive coverage
- beIN SPORTS CONNECT: Streaming platform
Middle East and North Africa:
- Al Jazeera Sport: Comprehensive coverage beginning at 17:00 GMT
Francophone Africa:
- Canal+ Afrique: Live broadcast
South Africa:
- SABC Channels: National broadcast coverage
Global:
- The match will be broadcast in over 30 countries and regions worldwide through various CAF broadcast partners
Nigeria’s Road to the Semi-Final
The Super Eagles have been nothing short of exceptional at AFCON 2025, establishing themselves as the team to beat with a flawless record that no other semi-finalist can match.
Group Stage Dominance
Nigeria topped Group C with maximum points, becoming the first team at the tournament to win all three group matches while scoring freely and displaying attacking football that has captivated audiences across Africa.
- Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania: The Super Eagles opened their campaign with a hard-fought victory
- Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia: A thrilling encounter that showcased Nigeria’s attacking prowess
- Nigeria 3-1 Uganda: Dominant display to seal top spot with a game to spare
Knockout Phase Excellence
The Super Eagles have carried their group stage momentum into the knockout rounds with increasingly impressive performances:
- Round of 16: Nigeria 4-0 Mozambique – A comprehensive demolition that announced Nigeria’s title credentials
- Quarter-Final: Nigeria 2-0 Algeria – Clinical finishing and defensive solidity combined as Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams scored to book the semi-final berth
Tournament Statistics
Nigeria’s numbers at AFCON 2025 are remarkable:
- 5 matches played, 5 wins – The only team with a perfect record
- 14 goals scored – Highest in the tournament
- +10 goal difference – Best defensive record among semi-finalists
- Scored 2+ goals in every match – First time achieving this at AFCON
The Super Eagles have reached the semi-finals 17 times in the last 20 AFCON tournaments they have qualified for, underlining their status as perennial contenders. This semi-final appearance marks their quest for a ninth AFCON final and would represent only the second time in history that Nigeria has reached consecutive finals (the first being 1988 and 1990).
Morocco’s Journey to the Semi-Final
As tournament hosts, Morocco have carried the weight of a nation’s expectations with composure and quality, remaining unbeaten throughout the competition.
Group Stage Foundation
Morocco topped Group A with an unbeaten record, collecting seven points from three matches:
- Morocco 2-0 Comoros: Goals from Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi opened the campaign
- Morocco 1-1 Mali: A hard-fought draw that maintained momentum
- Morocco 3-0 Zambia: Comprehensive victory to seal top spot
Knockout Progression
The Atlas Lions have navigated the knockout phase with increasing confidence:
- Round of 16: Morocco 2-1 South Africa – Survived a stern test from Bafana Bafana
- Quarter-Final: Morocco 2-0 Cameroon – Dominant display against five-time champions in Rabat
Tournament Profile
Morocco’s campaign has been built on:
- 4 wins, 1 draw – Unbeaten throughout
- 9 goals scored – Efficient in front of goal
- Only 1 goal conceded – Tournament’s best defensive record
- Home advantage – Backed by passionate support
This marks Morocco’s first AFCON semi-final appearance since 2004, ending a 22-year wait. The Atlas Lions are chasing their first continental title since 1976, when they won their only AFCON trophy nearly 50 years ago.
Head-to-Head Record
Nigeria and Morocco have a rich history of competitive encounters, with their AFCON meetings particularly significant.
Overall Record:
- Total meetings: 12
- Morocco wins: 6
- Nigeria wins: 3
- Draws: 2 (both in AFCON qualification)
AFCON Encounters:
This will be their sixth meeting at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, with a notable pattern: all five previous AFCON encounters have produced a winner—no draws.
- 1976 Group Stage (First Meeting) – Morocco 3-1 Nigeria
Goals: Faras 8′, Tazi 19′, Chebbak 81′ / Ojebode 81′
- 1976 Final Round – Morocco 2-1 Nigeria
Goals: Faras 82′, Guezzar 87′ / Mohammed 57′
Morocco went on to win the tournament
- 1980 Semi-Final – Nigeria 1-0 Morocco
Goal: Felix Owolabi 9′
Nigeria’s revenge, going on to lift the trophy
- 2000 Group D – Nigeria 2-0 Morocco
Goals: Finidi George 28′, Julius Aghahowa 81′
- 2004 Group D – Morocco 1-0 Nigeria
Goal: Youssef Hadji 77′
Most recent meeting (22 years ago)
Key Statistics:
- Morocco holds a 3-2 advantage in AFCON meetings
- This is only their second AFCON semi-final clash (Nigeria won the first in 1980)
- Seven of the 11 goals scored in previous AFCON meetings came in the second half
- It has been 22 years since these nations last met at AFCON
Team News and Predicted Lineups
Nigeria Team News:
The Super Eagles face a significant setback with the suspension of captain Wilfred Ndidi, who accumulated two yellow cards during the knockout phase (against Mozambique in the Round of 16 and Algeria in the quarter-final). The midfielder’s absence is a blow to Nigeria’s defensive structure, as he has been instrumental in shielding the backline throughout the tournament.
Key Absences:
- Wilfred Ndidi (Suspended) – Captain and defensive midfielder
- Ryan Alebiosu (Injury) – Defender continues rehabilitation
Fitness Concerns:
- Bright Osayi-Samuel (Doubtful) – Right-back limped off late against Algeria with a knock. Igoh Ogbu is on standby to replace him if needed.
Captaincy:
With Ndidi suspended, Victor Osimhen is expected to wear the armband, having previously captained the side during the group stage win over Uganda.
Predicted Nigeria XI (4-3-1-2):
Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Onyeka, Onyedika, Iwobi; Lookman; Osimhen, Adams
Key Players to Watch:
- Victor Osimhen: Nigeria’s talisman has 4 goals at the tournament and needs just 2 more to equal Rashidi Yekini’s national record of 37 goals
- Ademola Lookman: Tournament standout with 4 goals and 3 assists (7 goal involvements), leading contender for Player of the Tournament
- Raphael Onyedika: Expected to replace Ndidi in midfield, providing an opportunity to stake his claim
Morocco Team News:
Coach Walid Regragui will be pleased to have no fresh injury concerns or suspensions heading into the semi-final, giving him a fully fit squad to choose from.
Confirmed Absences:
- Azzedine Ounahi (Injury) – Midfielder ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a calf tear suffered in training
- Romain Saïss (Injury) – Defender has been sidelined since the tournament opener
Fitness Updates:
- Achraf Hakimi (Available) – The PSG right-back has fully recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of the first two group matches. He has started both knockout matches and is expected to be fully fit.
- Brahim Diaz (Fitness monitored) – Came off late in the quarter-final with a heavily strapped thigh but is expected to start
Predicted Morocco XI (4-3-3):
Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazraoui; El Khannouss, El Aynaoui, Saibari; Diaz, El Kaabi, Ezzalzouli
Key Players to Watch:
- Brahim Diaz: Tournament’s top scorer with 5 goals, having scored in all five of Morocco’s matches. One goal away from becoming the first player to score in six consecutive AFCON games
- Achraf Hakimi: World-class right-back returned to full fitness and provides both defensive solidity and attacking threat
- Ayoub El Kaabi: Striker has impressed with acrobatic finishes and 2 tournament goals