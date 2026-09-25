Nigeria Warns UN Borders Cannot Shield Nations From Threats

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NEW YORK, United States — Nigeria’s Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, warned world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, September 24, 2026, that national defenses alone cannot protect countries from terrorism, cyber threats, and transnational dangers.

Okay News reports that Shettima delivered Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, national statement during the afternoon session of the 81st General Debate in New York.

Drawing from Nigeria’s prolonged military counter-insurgency operations against violent extremist groups including Boko Haram and ISWAP, Shettima stated that military operations alone cannot deliver lasting victory over violent extremism. He stated that sustainable security must instead rest on education, economic opportunity, accountable governance, and respect for human rights.

The Vice-President highlighted Nigeria’s continued participation in mediation, counter-terrorism, maritime security, and democratic governance initiatives through regional bodies, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union, and Gulf of Guinea partnerships.

He recalled Nigeria’s historical contributions of personnel and resources to peace operations across Africa, citing military and peacekeeping engagements in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Darfur, Mali, and The Gambia.

The delegation called for the peaceful resolution of international disputes under the UN Charter, specifically identifying Sudan as a conflict-affected nation requiring urgent diplomatic attention to protect civilians and regional stability.