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ABUJA, Nigeria – An International Arbitration Tribunal sitting under the auspices of the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris, France, has rendered a landmark final award in favour of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, fully dismissing the multi-million-dollar contractual claims instituted by Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited and its promoter, Leno Adesanya, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, announced in an official executive statement on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The decisive arbitral ruling removes the principal legal impediment that has paralyzed the commercial development and financing of the 3,050-megawatt Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project in Taraba State for more than two decades.

Okay News reports that Sunrise Power had dragged the Nigerian government before the Paris-based international tribunal, seeking an immediate enforcement award of $680 million as an alleged settlement sum and accrued default interest, emanating from an overarching commercial dispute where the firm claimed over $2.7 billion in compensation regarding the stalled build-operate-transfer power contract.

The three-member arbitral panel dismissed Sunrise’s claims in their entirety, ruling that the Nigerian state did not breach contractual covenants under previous settlement arrangements, while holding Adesanya personally subject to the tribunal’s jurisdiction and ordering the claimants to reimburse the Nigerian government more than $9.3 million in incurred legal defense fees.

Reacting to the arbitral victory in Abuja, President Tinubu described the judgment as a monumental triumph for national sovereignty and public financial integrity, declaring that the country has demonstrated clear resolve against opportunistic international litigation.

“This latest decision affirms the Nigerian State’s determination not to succumb to predatory and exploitative claims by corrupt local and international entities and their enablers and funders,” President Tinubu stated.

The President commended the Federal Ministry of Justice under the leadership of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, alongside Nigeria’s external legal counsel, Paul Hastings LLP—led by partner Ms. Elizabeth Oger-Gross and Mr. Tolu Obamuroh—for mounting a vigorous and intellectually robust defense of the nation’s assets.

President Tinubu commended the patriotic depositions provided by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, and the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who submitted crucial witness evidence exposing the procedural irregularities of the contentious 2003 contract, which was awarded without the statutory authorization of the Federal Executive Council.

The President also expressed gratitude to other key state witnesses, including former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN; former Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu; technical consultants; the Office of the National Security Adviser; and investigators of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, whose evidentiary disclosures were integral in establishing the fraudulent underpinnings of the commercial dispute.

Reiterating Nigeria’s investment posture, the President stated that while the administration remains eager to collaborate with legitimate international infrastructure partners and uphold bona fide commercial pacts, the Federal Government will utilize every legal instrument available to safeguard the treasury against extortionate claims.

“Today’s ICC ruling clears the single biggest legal hurdle that has paralysed the Mambilla hydro power project for years,” President Tinubu affirmed, signaling renewed government efforts to restructure technical procurement and mobilize sovereign financing to bring the strategic electricity generation project to fruition.