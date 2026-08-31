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LUANDA, Angola – Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed Nigeria’s firm opposition to recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic violence against Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa, declaring that the Federal Government will no longer tolerate the mistreatment, harassment, or dehumanisation of its citizens, the State House announced on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Speaking with state correspondents in Luanda shortly before boarding his flight back to Abuja, the Vice President explained that while Nigeria remains committed to peaceful bilateral dialogue, it will firmly defend the dignity, safety, and fundamental rights of its diaspora community.

Okay News reports that the remarks followed Shettima’s participation at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Luanda, where he represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and formally tabled Nigeria’s concerns over anti-migrant hostilities before continental leaders.

In a statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President invoked historical solidarity, reminding South Africa of the frontline financial, diplomatic, and moral sacrifices made by Nigeria to dismantle apartheid and liberate Southern Africa.

“Those whose palm kernels were cracked by benevolent spirits should learn to be humble,” Shettima said. “We were part of the struggle for the liberation of our brothers and sisters in Southern Africa, and we feel personally pained that our people have been picked up for humiliation.”

The Vice President emphasized that while Nigeria respects sovereign immigration regulations, statutory enforcement must not serve as a pretext for targeted brutality, profiling, or human rights violations against foreign nationals.

“The government and people of Nigeria will no longer countenance a situation whereby our people are dehumanised and put into very, very unacceptable situations,” he stated. “But we believe in having very robust conversations with our South African brothers. We don’t want to overheat the polity, but once in a while, you have to make it very clear, vehemently clear, that certain situations are unacceptable, and we’ll work things out.”

Shettima concluded by urging authorities in Pretoria to uphold international human rights conventions and ensure the absolute safety and dignity of all African migrants within their borders.