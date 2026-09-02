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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the commencement of its Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 47/2026 recruitment exercise for both Tradesmen/Women and Non-Tradesmen/Women, with online registration scheduled to open on Thursday, September 3, 2026, Air Force Headquarters confirmed on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The recruitment drive invites applications from qualified young Nigerians seeking enlistment into the service, with the application window set to remain open through Wednesday, October 14, 2026, on the official portal at nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

Okay News reports that Air Force authorities strongly cautioned prospective applicants that the entire registration process is completely free of charge, warning members of the public against patronizing fraudulent agents or third-party syndicates claiming to offer enlistment slots.

According to the official guidelines signed by Air Vice Marshal CO Obiabaka on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth, physically, medically, and psychologically fit in accordance with NAF medical benchmarks, and free from any prior criminal convictions by a court of law.

Physical measurement criteria require male candidates to possess a minimum height of 1.66 metres, while female candidates must stand at not less than 1.63 metres.

For the Tradesmen and Tradeswomen category, candidates must be between 18 and 27 years of age by March 1, 2027. Applicants holding National Diplomas (ND) or National Certificates in Education (NCE) must have earned at least a lower credit from accredited tertiary institutions, alongside a minimum of five credits—including English Language and Mathematics—obtained across not more than two sittings in WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB, or NBAIS examinations.

Artisans applying as drivers and for related trades requiring a Trade Test certificate must equally present five secondary credits, their professional Trade Test certificates, and valid driving licences, while candidates applying under the sports category are required to present demonstrable proof of professional athletic credentials, including medals and certificates.

In the Non-Tradesmen and Non-Tradeswomen category, applicants must be between 18 and 22 years of age by March 1, 2027, and must possess a minimum of five credits—including Mathematics and English Language—in not more than two sittings in secondary examinations, accompanied by their primary school certificates and secondary school testimonials.

Upon successfully completing their online profiles, candidates are required to print out an Acknowledgment Form, a Parent or Guardian Consent Form, and a Local Government Area Attestation Form.

The service directed that the Local Government Attestation Form must be endorsed strictly by a military officer from the applicant’s state of origin not below the rank of Wing Commander or equivalent ranks in the Army and Navy, a Police officer of the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and above, a substantive Local Government Chairman or Secretary, or a Magistrate from the candidate’s home state, accompanied by the signatory’s official identification and passport photograph.

The Air Force noted that shortlisted applicants who satisfy the preliminary criteria will be invited to participate in a Zonal General Aptitude Test, with successful candidates subsequently proceeding to the final Selection Interview at designated military formations across the country.