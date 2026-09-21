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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has led a senior delegation of the Nigerian Air Force to the Bell Textron manufacturing facility in Amarillo, Texas, United States, to participate in a ceremonial beam-signing event that marks the commencement of production for 12 AH-1Z Viper twin-engine attack helicopters, defense headquarters confirmed in an official statement released in Abuja on Monday, September 21, 2026.

The aircraft manufacturing milestone represents an operational leap forward in the execution of the bilateral United States–Nigeria defense cooperation pact, providing the Armed Forces of Nigeria with advanced expeditionary strike capabilities to prosecute counter-terrorism, anti-banditry, and regional stabilization operations.

Okay News reports that in an official statement issued on Monday by the Director of Public Relations and Information at Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Air Chief expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his sustained fiscal and logistical commitment toward modernizing the nation’s air warfare architecture.

Speaking during the commemorative beam-signing ceremony inside the Amarillo Assembly Center, Air Marshal Aneke emphasized that the procurement demonstrates the Federal Government’s resolve to guarantee that the service remains equipped with cutting-edge platforms to fulfill its constitutional defense mandates.

“The acquisition of the AH-1Z Viper helicopters represents an important milestone in our continuing efforts to build a more capable, professional, and mission-ready Nigerian Air Force,” Air Marshal Aneke stated, affirming that the program reflects a shared commitment to confronting asymmetric security challenges through international defense collaboration.

The Air Chief explained that the induction of the heavy attack helicopters directly reinforces his command philosophy, which prioritizes sustaining an agile, highly motivated, and mission-ready fighting force capable of delivering precise airpower effects in seamless synergy with land and maritime surface forces.

Air Marshal Aneke commended the United States Government, the executive management of Bell Textron, the United States Navy’s Programme Management Air 276, and associated international contractors for their transparent execution of the procurement timeline, underscoring that sustained technical collaboration and technology transfers remain fundamental to long-term fleet maintenance.

During the official visit, the Nigerian Air Force delegation conducted a comprehensive inspection of the primary assembly and production line at the Amarillo facility, reviewing avionics integration, munitions carriage configurations, and structural manufacturing workflows alongside American military and engineering counterparts.

The Bell AH-1Z Viper platform, which features a four-blade hingeless composite rotor system, advanced digital glass cockpits, day-and-night target sight systems, and precision-guided missile integration, will significantly expand Nigeria’s offensive air capabilities alongside existing platforms when deliveries conclude.