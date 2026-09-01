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LAGOS, Nigeria – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining absolute professionalism, political neutrality, and the provision of a secure atmosphere for citizens to exercise their franchise ahead of the January 2027 general elections, military authorities announced on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command, NAF, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Abdul Suleh, made the declaration in Lagos during a one-day security training summit organized by the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command, Onikan, in collaboration with the Institute for Police and Security Policy Research.

Okay News reports that the inter-agency workshop was convened to evaluate operational readiness, enhance tactical coordination among security agencies, and harmonize security deployment blueprints ahead of the upcoming national electoral cycle.

Underscoring the critical relationship between credible elections, national stability, and enduring democratic development, AVM Suleh urged all deployed security personnel to remain strictly non-partisan, disciplined, and guided by statutory provisions in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

The senior officer noted that the primary obligation of the armed services during electoral periods remains the safeguarding of national territorial integrity and the protection of the lives, property, and civil rights of all citizens.

AVM Suleh reaffirmed the total preparedness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to provide secondary logistical and operational support to the Nigeria Police Force and other civil authorities in full compliance with constitutional provisions and international best practices regarding human rights.

Commending the Nigeria Police Zone 2 leadership and the research institute for organizing the timely capacity-building initiative, the AOC charged unit commanders and field personnel to translate the training insights into coordinated security enforcement to ensure a peaceful and transparent 2027 electoral process.