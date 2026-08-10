August 10, 2026

Nigerian Air Force Strike Kills Nine ISWAP Fighters in Borno

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
Nigerian Air Force Strike Kills Nine ISWAP Fighters in Borno
The Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

BORNO, Nigeria – A Nigerian Air Force airstrike killed nine Islamic State West Africa Province fighters, including a commander, in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Okay News reports that the Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, announced the operation details in a statement issued on Sunday.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said the operation followed intelligence regarding the movement of suspected terrorists. “The successful operation, conducted on Saturday, 8 August 2026, followed credible intelligence on the activities and movement of suspected terrorists within the Sambisa Forest area. Acting on the intelligence, the NAF deployed a Remotely Piloted Aircraft to conduct persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, enabling the identification and tracking of a group of terrorists as they moved towards a suspected hideout,” he said.

The aircraft executed a precision strike after confirming the location. “Following positive identification and confirmation of the target, the NAF aircraft conducted a precision engagement on the location. Subsequent battle damage assessment indicated significant effects on the targeted compound, with several terrorists neutralised,” Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said.

Post-strike intelligence verified that nine fighters died in the attack and several others sustained injuries. The deceased included Abu Khalid Al Muhajir, an Islamic State West Africa Province commander who managed security escorts for senior members of the organization.

The targeted individuals were linked to an ambush on Nigerian troops along the Bita-Yamtage axis in Gwoza Local Government Area.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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