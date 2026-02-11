Lagos, Nigeria — The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) extended its winning streak to eight consecutive sessions on February 11, 2026, rising 0.78% to close at 178,184.3 points, driven by strong gains in large-cap stocks including Transcorp Hotels.

Okay News reports that the market added 1,378.4 points during the session, breaking above the 178,000 mark to record a fresh all-time high. The rally has now pushed the year-to-date return to 14.50%, reinforcing sustained bullish sentiment across the equities market.

Market activity remained strong, with total traded volume settling at 939 million shares, slightly below the 1.05 billion shares recorded in the previous session. Tantalizers led trading by volume with 85.3 million shares, followed by Access Holdings at 61.3 million shares and Chams at 38.5 million shares.

Equity capitalisation climbed to N114.3 trillion across 61,279 deals, reflecting continued value appreciation.

On the gainers’ chart, Nestle, Meyer, Consolidated Hallmark, and Fortis Global Insurance each advanced 10%, while Chemical and Allied Products rose 9.98%. On the flip side, Honeywell Flour declined 9.70% and Neimeth fell 9.15%, topping the losers’ table.

In terms of transaction value, Aradel led with N2.9 billion, followed by MTN at N2.8 billion, Zenith Bank at N2.7 billion, Lafarge at N2.4 billion, and GTCO at N2.1 billion.

Among SWOOTs, Transcorp Hotels surged 9.4%, Nigerian Breweries gained 1.17%, and MTN rose 1.09%, while Lafarge dipped 0.43%. Within the FUGAZ banking group, GTCO climbed 4.95%, Zenith Bank gained 2.30%, and UBA rose 2.06%, with Access Holdings slipping 0.41%.

The sustained rally signals growing investor confidence, with continued momentum potentially pushing the ASI toward the 180,000 level if buying pressure persists.