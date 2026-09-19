Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

by Victor Bolorunduro

DOHA, QATAR — The Ambassador of Nigeria to Qatar, H.E. Professor Mahmood Yakubu, recently paid a courtesy visit to Qatar Charity, holding talks with the organisation’s Executive Vice President and Global Programs Officer, Nawaf Abdullah Al-Hammadi, on the charity’s growing humanitarian and development footprint in Nigeria.

The meeting, held at Qatar Charity’s headquarters, centred on ongoing and planned interventions in healthcare, community empowerment and support for vulnerable groups across Nigeria. Discussions also reviewed the expansion of Qatar Charity’s operational capacity in the country and ways to deepen cooperation between the Nigerian Embassy in Doha and the Qatari humanitarian organisation.

Ambassador Yakubu underscored the importance of sustained partnership. “Qatar Charity has demonstrated a genuine and practical commitment to the well-being of Nigerian communities,” he said. “We value the organisation’s work in healthcare, empowerment programmes and assistance to vulnerable populations. The Embassy remains fully committed to facilitating these efforts and ensuring that Qatar Charity’s projects continue to reach those who need them most.”

Al-Hammadi informed the Ambassador that Qatar Charity has expanded its field office in Abuja to support larger-scale projects. A key initiative highlighted during the meeting is the organisation’s ongoing US$10 million housing project in Gaduwa, Abuja. The development includes not only residential units but also a clinic and a school, reflecting an integrated approach that combines shelter with essential social services.

“This expansion of the Abuja office is a clear signal of Qatar Charity’s long-term engagement in Nigeria,” Ambassador Yakubu noted.

“The Gaduwa housing project, with its clinic and school components, shows a holistic understanding of community needs. Housing alone is not enough; access to basic healthcare and education must go hand in hand. We welcome this model and will continue to support its smooth implementation.”

The Ambassador further emphasised the Embassy’s readiness to strengthen institutional links. “Our role is to create an enabling environment for reputable organisations such as Qatar Charity to operate effectively,” he stated. “Whether through diplomatic facilitation, coordination with relevant Nigerian authorities or public awareness of these partnerships, the Embassy will remain an active partner. Strengthening engagement with Qatar Charity is a priority for us because the impact of these projects is felt directly by Nigerian families.”

Qatar Charity’s work in Nigeria forms part of its broader international portfolio of humanitarian and development programmes.

The organisation has increasingly focused on sustainable interventions that address root causes of vulnerability rather than providing only short-term relief. Healthcare delivery, skills development and support for at-risk communities have been identified as priority areas in recent years.

Ambassador Yakubu described the relationship as mutually beneficial. “Nigeria appreciates the solidarity shown by Qatar through its charitable institutions,” he said. “At the same time, these projects create opportunities for closer people-to-people and institutional ties between our two countries. We see this partnership as contributing not only to development outcomes on the ground but also to the wider framework of Qatar–Nigeria relations.”

He added that the Embassy would continue to monitor the progress of existing initiatives and explore additional areas of collaboration. “We are particularly interested in scaling up successful models such as the integrated housing, clinic and school approach seen in Gaduwa,” Ambassador Yakubu remarked. “Where there is potential to expand similar projects to other parts of Nigeria, the Embassy stands ready to assist with coordination and facilitation.”

The meeting forms part of regular diplomatic engagement between the Nigerian mission in Doha and key Qatari institutions involved in international development and humanitarian affairs. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the constructive atmosphere of the discussions and agreed to maintain open channels of communication.

Ambassador Yakubu concluded by reaffirming Nigeria’s appreciation for Qatar Charity’s contributions. “The work being done by Qatar Charity in Nigeria is meaningful and impactful,” he said. “We look forward to continued cooperation that will further strengthen the organisation’s ability to deliver lasting benefits to vulnerable communities across our country.”