Nigerian Army Arrests Man for Impersonating Retired Major General

The Nigerian Army has arrested a man identified as Alhaji Tijjani Abdul Rauf for allegedly posing as a retired Major General, describing his claims as entirely false and fabricated.

In a statement issued on February 12, 2026, the Army said investigations confirmed that Abdul Rauf was never commissioned into the Nigerian Army and never attained the rank of General or retired from the service in any capacity. It also dismissed his claims of attending the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, and being a recipient of the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), stating that both assertions were untrue.

According to the Army, the suspect used the false identity to mislead members of the public and intimidate individuals, including during court proceedings where he presented himself as a retired senior military officer to gain undue influence. Media publications were reportedly recovered during interrogation in which he was described as a “retired Major General,” including reports linked to a lawsuit he filed against the Lagos State Government seeking ₦8 billion in damages.

The Nigerian Army categorically stated that no retired officer bears the name Alhaji Tijjani Abdul Rauf and that no officer with that identity ever held the rank of Major General or above. The Army condemned the act as a serious offence that undermines public trust and vowed to work with relevant authorities to ensure those involved in impersonation are prosecuted. It also urged members of the public to verify claims of military status through appropriate channels and warned against the unlawful use of military uniforms, ranks, or insignia.