Nigerian Army Arrests Suspected Kidnapper with Arms in Edo

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EDO STATE, Nigeria — Troops of 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Operation WABAIZIGAN, arrested a suspected kidnapper and recovered an AK-47 rifle along the Benin-Sapele Road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Kennedy Anyanwu, announced the arrest in a statement released on September 13, 2026. Okay News reports that troops apprehended the suspect, identified as Olamide Oyeniyi, at Obaretin Community during operations to safeguard major transportation routes.

Military personnel recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, and eight rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition from the suspect. Additional items seized included one Tecno mobile phone, two bags, one torchlight, one music box, and assorted charms.

The suspect and recovered items remain in the custody of the Nigerian Army for further investigation. Authorities are conducting ongoing efforts to establish his links to other criminal elements and determine his potential involvement in kidnapping activities along the route.

Kennedy Anyanwu stated that the Nigerian Army remains focused on denying criminal elements freedom of action and ensuring community safety across Edo State.