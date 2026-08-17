Nigerian Army Assesses Sokoto Security After Threats

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SOKOTO, Nigeria: The General Officer Commanding of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna, visited the Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Nigeria, on Sunday, August 16, 2026, to assess the security situation following threats from the Lakurawa terrorist group.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, and Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osoba, disclosed the visit in a statement. Okay News reports that Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna conducted an operational assessment of the Forward Operating Base in Kebbe and surrounding communities following reports of a renewed attack on the Ungushi community.

The visit occurred amid heightened security concerns along the Sokoto-Kebbi border, where residents have reportedly fled certain communities following attacks and livestock rustling. During the visit, the commander met with community leaders and residents to listen to their concerns and review the security situation in the area.

“Troops remain fully deployed, highly alert and operationally focused on protecting lives and property,” Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna said. “The Nigerian Army remains unwavering in its determination to respond swiftly and decisively to any emerging threats.”

He urged residents not to panic, stating that security forces were on the ground working to restore confidence in affected communities. “I urge you to remain calm and continue with your lawful activities. Your security remains our priority, and we will continue to do everything within our mandate to protect you,” he said.

The military official requested collaboration between the armed forces and local communities through the provision of credible intelligence. “Community support remains a critical component in detecting, disrupting and dismantling terrorist networks before they can launch attacks,” he said.