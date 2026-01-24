Nigerian Army Denies Reports of Recruit’s Death at Zaria Training Depot

Authorities at the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria have responded to circulating media claims regarding the alleged passing of a recruit from Gombe State. The military institution has officially dismissed the reports, labeling the information as inaccurate and inconsistent with their documented personnel records.

The individual in question, identified as Ibrahim Nazifi, was reportedly an indigene of Gombe State who had applied for military service. However, the Depot management has clarified that while he was part of the recruitment process, he was never physically present at the training facility to begin his program.

Okay News reports that although Nazifi successfully navigated the state-level screening exercise held in December 2025 and was subsequently invited to Zaria, he failed to report for duty.

Consequently, the Army maintains that he was never officially admitted into the training ranks, making it impossible for any injury or fatality to have occurred under their supervision.

In a statement issued on January 23, 2026, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for Depot Zaria, Captain Chikadibia Viola Anele, emphasized that there is no data indicating Nazifi ever participated in any military drills. The institution has challenged the narrative that the applicant suffered any harm while in their custody, as he was never formally on-site.

To provide clarity for the bereaved family and the public, the Army has urged the Gombe State Government and other relevant authorities to launch a separate inquiry into the matter. The military suggests that a thorough investigation is necessary to determine the actual location and circumstances surrounding the young man’s unfortunate demise.

Addressing the nature of military preparation, the statement acknowledged that while the training for prospective soldiers is intentionally strenuous to build combat readiness, the Army prioritizes the safety of its trainees. The Depot highlighted that comprehensive medical coverage and risk-mitigation strategies are standard features of their training environment to minimize the occurrence of accidents.

The public has been advised to remain cautious of unverified reports that could potentially damage the reputation of the national defense forces. The Nigerian Army reiterated its commitment to transparency and the welfare of all individuals who are officially enrolled in the service of the nation.