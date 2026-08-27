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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has debunked a fabricated, artificial intelligence-generated video circulating across digital platforms purporting to show the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, expressing partisan political preferences, describing the recording as a malicious attempt to mislead the public and undermine the integrity of the military high command.

In an official statement released on Thursday, August 27, 2026, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, clarified that the visual was an engineered deepfake and did not originate from the Defence Chief or any official military organ.

Okay News reports that the military hierarchy issued the clarification following the rapid dissemination of the manipulated footage across social media channels, warning that legal actions await individuals involved in synthesizing or broadcasting deceptive national security material.

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to state unequivocally that the video is fake and did not emanate from the Chief of Defence Staff. The statements attributed to the CDS in the video are false and should be completely disregarded,” Major General Uba stated.

The DHQ noted that the deepfake manipulation was intentionally crafted to distort public perception, misrepresent the non-partisan stance of General Oluyede, and drag the Armed Forces of Nigeria into partisan controversy.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains a professional, apolitical and non-partisan institution, committed to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the defence of the nation,” the defence spokesman affirmed.

The military establishment issued a stern warning against those responsible for creating and recirculating the digital fabrication, directing them and their amplifiers to desist immediately while urging citizens to rely exclusively on verified DHQ communication handles for authentic military updates.