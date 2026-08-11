ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigerian Army has officially opened online applications for eligible Nigerian civilians and serving military personnel seeking to join the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Officers Course 50/2027.

Okay News understands that commissioned officers will serve across combat arms—including Infantry and Armour Corps—as well as combat support arms, comprising Artillery, Engineers, Signals, and Intelligence Corps. Interested candidates are instructed to apply online through the official portal at nashortservice.army.mil.ng.

Army headquarters cautioned the public to disregard unauthorized recruitment portals and announcements released prior to the official publication, advising applicants to rely solely on official channels. The recruitment exercise carries an application deadline of Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Official help lines—07016874003 and 07047340295—have been made available for daily public inquiries between 0800 and 1800 hours as radio and television recruitment jingles begin nationwide broadcasts.