Nigerian Army Probes Cyber Breach Attempt on Official X Account

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigerian Army has confirmed an attempted cyber breach and unauthorised access targeting its official X (formerly Twitter) account, disclosing that technical countermeasures and defensive cybersecurity protocols have been deployed to secure the platform and preserve institutional information integrity, the military high command announced on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

In an official statement issued in Abuja by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the army disclosed that its cyber surveillance unit detected the unauthorised infiltration attempt at approximately 5:00 PM (17:00 hours) on Saturday, prompting immediate technical containment measures.

Okay News reports that the military authorities are treating the incident as a coordinated cybersecurity violation, with specialized communications and technical teams actively working to safeguard platform integrity and restore full administrative control.

Colonel Anele assured the public, media practitioners, and key security stakeholders that defensive security measures remain underway to protect the integrity of official military communications.

“The Nigerian Army has detected and is actively responding to an attempted unauthorised access to its official X (formerly Twitter) account,” Anele said. “The incident, which occurred at about 1700 hours (5pm) today, 29 August 2026, is being treated as a cybersecurity breach, with immediate technical and protective measures activated to secure the account, prevent further unauthorised access and safeguard the integrity of information disseminated through the platform.”

Pending the complete technical audit and full recovery of the handle, the army cautioned members of the public and news organizations against relying on unverified publications or announcements published on the affected account, noting that such content does not reflect the official position of the armed forces.

“In the interim, the public is advised to exercise caution and disregard any suspicious, unauthorised, misleading or unverified content emanating from the affected account, as such content does not represent the official position of the Nigerian Army,” the spokesperson stated.

Reaffirming its commitment to operational transparency and strategic communication, the Nigerian Army urged citizens and defense correspondents to verify official press releases and operational updates across its other verified platforms on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and its auxiliary X feed.

The military leadership expressed appreciation to the public for their continued vigilance, patience, and cooperation, adding that further administrative and technical updates regarding the incident will be communicated in due course.