Nigerian Army Repel ISWAP Attack on Military Base in Borno

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – Nigerian troops have repelled an attempted attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on a military base in Borno State, the military said.

The attack took place at about 2am on Saturday at Forward Operating Base Mandaragirau in Biu Local Government Area, according to the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai. Okay News reports that the attackers approached the base from two directions before troops engaged them.

The military said troops detected the advancing fighters through early-warning and surveillance systems and deployed a combat team to intercept one group. A second group attempting to enter the base was also repelled after coming under heavy fire.

The attackers eventually withdrew, according to the military, which said troops pursued them and searched the area and routes used during their retreat.

The military said several ISWAP fighters were killed during the operation. Troops also recovered AK-47 rifles and ammunition, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and bombs, a video camera and other military equipment, it said.

Surveillance footage also showed the attackers carrying away the bodies of some of their dead fighters towards the Timbuktu Triangle, according to the military.

The military said none of its personnel was killed in the attack.

Operation Hadin Kai said the successful defence of the base demonstrated the troops’ readiness and ability to respond to attacks in the region. The operation also commended the soldiers of the 162 Amphibious Battalion for their conduct during the operation.

ISWAP is one of the main armed groups operating in northeastern Nigeria, where it has carried out attacks against military and civilian targets for more than a decade.