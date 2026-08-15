August 15, 2026

Nigerian Army Repels Bandit Attack in Kebbi

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
Nigerian Army Repels Bandit Attack in Kebbi
Kebbi State Map.

KEBBI STATE, Nigeria – Troops from the Nigerian Army repelled an attack by suspected bandits on construction workers in Tsatsunbe, Southern Kebbi State, on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osoba, spokesman for the 8 Division of the military branch, announced the rescue and the recovery of three abandoned motorcycles on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 8:56 am WAT (GMT+1). Okay News reports that Osoba confirmed the troops responded to a distress call and engaged the attackers.

“On 14 August 2026, troops, following a tip-off on a bandits’ attack on construction workers at Tsatsunbe village in Southern Kebbi, launched a swift counter-attack on the terrorists,” Osoba said.

The military response forced the attackers to flee the construction site. “Accordingly, troops engaged the bandits with superior firepower, forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray. During exploitation, troops recovered three abandoned motorcycles,” Osoba said.

The personnel had hidden during the assault before being secured by the military forces. “The construction workers were safely rescued from the bushes and have returned to their camp,” Osoba said.

The operation was conducted under Operation Clean Sweep IV, a military campaign aimed at protecting communities, workers, and infrastructure from criminal elements in the region.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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