Nigerian Army Rescue Civilians, Foil Abductions in Zamfara

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GUSAU, Nigeria – Nigerian troops have foiled separate abduction attempts, rescued civilians and neutralised an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists during operations in Zamfara State.

The operations were carried out on Monday, 17 August, by troops of Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA. Okay News reports that the operations targeted terrorist activity along key roads in Bukkuyum and Tsafe local government areas.

In Bukkuyum LGA, troops responded to an abduction along the Gurusu–Anka Road and pursued the attackers. The terrorists abandoned their captives and fled, allowing troops to rescue seven people comprising four women and three children.

In a separate operation around Magazu Village in Tsafe LGA, troops intervened after terrorists attempted to abduct motorists. The security forces engaged the attackers, forcing them to retreat into nearby bushes and abandon their victims.

Some of the rescued civilians sustained gunshot wounds during the incident and were evacuated to a medical facility for treatment.

Earlier on Monday, troops also discovered a terrorist-planted IED along the Gurusu–Gwashi Road in Bukkuyum LGA. The area was secured while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team safely neutralised the device.

The military said the operation prevented a potential attack on troops and civilian road users travelling along the route.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA said its troops would continue operations against terrorist groups across the Joint Operations Area and maintain pressure on armed groups operating in the North-West.

The military also urged residents to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with timely and credible information about suspicious activities.